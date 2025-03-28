C-BATT presents US-sourced Obsidia™ anode material at NAATBatt 2025 Conference

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — C-BATT, a leader in advanced battery materials, made a strong impact at the NAATBatt 2025 Annual Conference in Orlando, where the focus was on the urgent need for energy dominance in United States.

Members of C-BATT presented its groundbreaking US-sourced Obsidia™ high-capacity battery anode material as a key player in the domestic battery supply chain.

“You can’t have energy dominance if you don’t have a domestic battery source,” said Bill Easter, President of C-BATT. “C-BATT’s 100% American supply chain for Obsidia reinforces it as a leader in securing America’s energy independence, and we are excited about the partnerships formed from our participation at NAATBatt.”

C-BATT’s fully domestic production model ensures that every stage of the Obsidia lifecycle—from raw material sourcing to manufacturing and final assembly—takes place in the United States. Obsidia and its blends hold significantly more lithium per gram than graphite. At its core is domestically mined carbon, setting a benchmark for innovation, reliability, and energy independence in the battery materials industry.

In addition to its performance advantages, Obsidia is designed to be cost-competitive. C-BATT’s streamlined production process enables the company to position Obsidia within a market-ready price point that meets the needs of both commercial and consumer markets, making it significantly lower cost than other silicon-based anode materials.

About C-BATT

Founded in 2023, C-BATT is a joint venture between X-BATT®, a pioneer in advanced battery materials, and CONSOL Innovations. C-BATT is developing ObsidiaTM to help solve the ongoing supply chain challenges due to the electrification movement. C-BATT’s solution increases battery energy density and cycle life beyond traditional materials. The C-BATT battery lab is in Oviedo, FL, just outside the University of Central Florida. For battery materials development, C-BATT will use CONSOL Innovations’ domestically sourced carbon resources. For more information on C-BATT and to sign up to receive updates, visit www.cbattmaterials.com.

About X-BATT®

Established in 2019, X-BATT® focuses on leveraging its patented technology for high-capacity, low-cost, scalable lithium-ion battery components and provides customized, cutting-edge solutions that will allow the renewable energy future to be fully realized.

www.x-battinc.com

About CONSOL Innovations

CONSOL Innovations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Core Natural Resources, Inc., is dedicated to creating long-term value through sustainable innovations in the carbon products and materials and carbon management markets. With a mission to “Reimagine Carbon for a Sustainable Future,” CONSOL Innovations is founded on the belief that our abundant carbon resources, which have fueled human progress since the Industrial Revolution, can also serve as an important building block for meeting the critical and evolving needs of society going forward. The company, with primary operations in Triadelphia, WV, is focused on providing disruptive, carbon-based solutions for growing industries including aerospace, building products, and energy storage.