Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Plans for Multi-Level Retail Experience in Orlando, Florida

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) has announced plans to introduce an exciting new retail experience at one of the largest tourist destinations in the United States, Orlando, Florida, in the first half of 2026. Construction of the innovative, multi-level retail-tainment location is slated to begin later this year for the company widely known for being a pioneer in experiential retail since its launch in 1997.

The company is partnering with the renowned design firm Chute Gerdeman, experts in crafting immersive and engaging retail spaces, including the FAO Schwarz New York flagship, where Build-A-Bear currently operates a highly successful shop-in-shop. By reimagining its already engaging, destination-based retail concept with evolved, interactive, and personalized elements, Build-A-Bear expects to both surprise and delight guests.

This move is part of a multi-year strategic evolution and expansion of Build-A-Bear’s global footprint, particularly in tourist and hospitality destinations, building on its nearly 600 locations.

“The combination of a creative interpretation of Build-A-Bear’s famous ‘make your own’ teddy bear retail concept, situated in a major destination city, is lined up to be a must-visit attraction for our wide array of fans,” said Sharon Price John, CEO of Build-A-Bear. “From our core consumer base of children to our collectible market of teens and adults that represents 40% of our sales, we look forward to continuing to create memorable moments for our guests in this one-of-a-kind location.”

Build-A-Bear’s new multi-level Workshop is planned to incorporate an eye-catching and highly branded facade to leverage its positioning on the major thoroughfare of International Drive. Separately, the location inside of ICON Park is ideal given the natural consumer traffic which is enhanced by its proximity to Walt Disney World, Universal’s Theme Parks and SeaWorld Orlando, all of which are prime destinations for tourists and families.

“This will be the largest combination of experiential retail and entertainment at ICON Park,” said ICON Park President and CEO Chris Jaskiewicz. “We think Build-A-Bear’s decision to expand here at this scale speaks volumes about the appeal of doing business in Orange County and at ICON Park.”

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to “add a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. More than 575 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide Guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The brand’s newest communications campaign, “The Stuff You Love,” commemorates more than a quarter-century of creating cherished memories worldwide. The Company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on www.buildabear.com including its online “Bear-Builder” as well as “HeartBox” and its age-gated adult-focused “Bear Cave.” In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the Company’s mission, while the Company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenues of $486.1 million for fiscal 2023. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About ICON Park

ICON Park is a global leader in location-based entertainment in the most-visited destination in the U.S., attracting millions of guests each year with its unique collection of experiences including attractions, restaurants, bars, live entertainment and shops — all anchored under the brilliant lights of The Orlando Eye.

ICON Park’s portfolio of 50+ tenants includes globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults. Just a few of the famous brands that call ICON Park home include Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium, Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, Darden’s Yard House, Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips, The Sugar Factory, Museum of Illusions, Shake Shack, Tin Roof, Uncle Julio’s, Build-A-Bear Workshop, and opening soon Blue Man Group. The developers of Harmon Corner are Torino Companies and Flag Luxury Group, which over the past 50 years have completed a combined total of $10 billion of leisure, entertainment and retail properties, with another $4 billion of new developments in their pipelines. The partnership is a national leader in developing, owning and operating entertainment and retail properties in gateway cities Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and Orlando, with $2 billion of projects completed and another $2 billion in the pre-development stage. It’s portfolio includes Las Vegas Strip properties 63 CityCenter, Harmon Corner and a yet to be developed site.

About the Area

Open 365 days a year, ICON Park’s continual roster of activities, nightly live music, and special events — plus free parking and no gate admission — make it a popular day and night choice for Orlando’s 74 million visitors and residents. ICON Park is located at the epicenter of Orlando’s Entertainment District — with entrances on both International Drive and Universal Boulevard – and surrounded by 150+ hotels, world-famous theme parks, the second-largest convention center in the United States, and 1,000+ restaurants, attractions and retail outlets. The area is further expanding with $5 billion in growth investments including Universal Orlando’s much-anticipated fourth theme park Epic Universe; $4 billion in new and expanding hotels, attractions, restaurants, convention space, entertainment venues and roadwork enhancements; hundreds of millions of dollars to further expand Orange County’s convention center; and a leg of the $1.75 billion high-speed rail line project, Brightline, which will directly link the I-Drive area to Orlando International Airport and the 50+ million passengers it serves annually.

To learn more about ICON Park, visit https://iconparkorlando.com.