SimplyCast Accelerates Global Expansion with New Smart Divisions

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — SimplyCast, a global leader in hyperautomation and communication technology, has unveiled a bold new phase in its international expansion strategy by launching three cutting-edge divisions: Smart City, Smart Government, and Smart Healthcare. These divisions are pivotal in advancing SimplyCast’s industry-defining use case model and strengthening its presence in key global markets.

To drive this ambitious initiative, SimplyCast has strategically expanded its workforce, onboarded specialized talent, and engaged local representatives worldwide. This aggressive global positioning culminated in an extensive business tour across five countries in one month—led by SimplyCast’s President and CEO, Saeed El-Darahali.

El-Darahali’s global tour began in Bangladesh, where he secured a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pico Public Cloud, fostering strategic alliances in the region. From there, he engaged with industry leaders and government officials across Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Australia. The rapid adoption of SimplyCast’s Smart Divisions has sparked a surge in local partnerships and talent acquisitions, further accelerating the company’s global footprint.

Back in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, SimplyCast continues to gain momentum. A significant milestone was reached with the approval of a $450,000 repayable contribution from the Government of Canada through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). This funding will help fuel SimplyCast’s east-to-west global expansion, reinforcing its commitment to driving economic growth and technological innovation.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA, and to the Honourable Darren Fisher, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, for supporting SimplyCast’s vision,” said El-Darahali. “This investment is instrumental in propelling our expansion, creating new

employment opportunities, and strengthening our ability to revolutionize industries through hyperautomation.”

“It is thrilling to watch the global expansion of a Dartmouth-based company who is continuing to embrace innovation to propel growth into new markets,” said Minister Fisher, speaking on behalf of Minster Hutchings. “Their efforts have improved their competitiveness, generating good jobs here at home while supporting sustainable growth and that’s good news for everyone.”

The newly established Smart Divisions will be the backbone of SimplyCast’s future growth, creating high-value employment opportunities in Canada and globally. With a focus on expanding its marketing and operational capabilities, SimplyCast is poised to continue scaling its Smart Divisions and global outreach in the months ahead.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is a global leader in hyperautomation and engagement solutions, providing a robust and scalable platform that seamlessly integrates across industries without the need for coding. Serving sectors including government, financial services, nonprofits, hospitality, healthcare, and education, SimplyCast empowers organizations to automate communication processes, enhance operational efficiency, and drive meaningful customer engagement. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, simplicity, and reliability, SimplyCast enables businesses of all sizes to achieve their objectives and deliver exceptional multi-channel experiences. For more information, visit www.simplycast.com.

