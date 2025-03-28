Florida Paints expands footprint in Central Florida with two new store openings

Just like the state it was designed to serve, Florida Paints is growing.

Florida, USA, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — The Winter Garden-based manufacturer today announced the opening of two new stores in Central Florida, with two on the way by the end of the year. The newest openings will bring the company to a milestone 30 locations across the Sunshine State.

The 3,182 square-foot Orlando South store, located at 4592 East Michigan Street is now open, and a 6,100 square-foot locationwill also open this spring at 308 West Ardice Avenue, Unit B in Eustis. Both locations are expected to create four jobs.

These two new stores kickstart Florida Paint’s growth plans for 2025, which include 4 additional openings in the Southeast region and the introduction of three new products.

“When you go out to eat, you want fresh locally sourced food,” said Don Strube, Florida Paints Co-founder/Co-CEO. “When it comes to protecting your home, we’re finding that people want paint formulated specifically for their community. Our dedication to serving our market is fueling our growth. These new stores reflect the growing demand.”

Florida Paints is dedicated to serving warm-weather communities that face some of the world’s most challenging climates. Offering products formulated specifically for the Sunshine State gives the local company a competitive advantage over national brands.

In addition to offering a complete selection of Florida Paints’ interior and exterior paints, primers and coatings, the new stores will provide Florida Paints’ signature professional services for commercial and residential painters, including color matching, product training, consultations and more.

The Orlando South store is now welcoming guests and will host an official grand opening on April 4.

Interviews and tours of the new stores and Florida Paints’state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Winter Garden are available upon request.

To view or download images and B-Roll, click here.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.

About Florida Paints

Paint Made for the Sunshine State

Florida Paints is a second-generation, family-owned paint manufacturer proudly owned and operated in Central Florida. Founded in 2012 on a 60-year legacy in the paint industry, Florida Paints formulates its quality interior and exterior paints, primers and other specialty coatings to meet the unique climate challenges of Florida and surrounding regions, ensuring they are weather-tested and expertly crafted for durability.

Florida Paints is a resource for every stage of the painting process providing a variety of color, technical and professional services for contractors and homeowners alike. Committed to local manufacturing and with over 24 million gallons of paint produced, Florida Paints has been named “Best Paint Store” by Orlando Magazine and is recognized as one of the largest privately held companies in the region on Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list. Available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network, Florida Paints is a rapidly growing company in our region and beyond.

Through the “Paint a Brighter Day” program, Florida Paints is committed to supporting local nonprofits and organizations with paint donations that help restore buildings and homes, bring people together, uplift environments and offer hope to those in need. To date, the program has led to approximately 8,000 gallons of donated paint.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.