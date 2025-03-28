Angel’s Roofing Launches New Website and Expands Roofing & Exterior Services Across Calgary

Calgary, AB, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Calgary-based roofing and exterior contractor Angel’s Roofing has officially launched a brand-new website at www.angelsroofing.ca, offering visitors a more modern, mobile-friendly experience and seamless access to the company’s residential, commercial, exterior, solar, and engineering services.

The launch also includes expanded service coverage across Calgary and surrounding areas, enabling more homeowners and businesses to take advantage of Angel’s Roofing’s trusted craftsmanship and customer-first approach.

“This website upgrade is a major step forward for our company,” said Matt Nguyen, Owner of Angel’s Roofing. “We wanted a platform that better reflects our quality of work, streamlines communication, and makes it easier for Calgarians to explore our full range of services.”

The redesigned website features:

Fast and easy quote request forms

Detailed service pages for residential, commercial, and exterior projects

Mobile optimization for browsing on any device

Updated project gallery showcasing completed work

Information on roofing materials, solar installations, and engineering consulting

Angel’s Roofing has been serving Calgary for decades, specializing in roof installation, repair, replacement, maintenance, hail and water damage repair, and winterproofing. The team also offers solar power system installations and engineering consulting, making them a one-stop contractor for full building envelope solutions.

With a reputation built on honesty, safety, and top-tier workmanship, the new site aims to connect with more customers while showcasing the company’s growing capabilities and commitment to transparency.

Why Choose Our Calgary Roofing Services?

“We have more than 25 years of combined experience in the roofing industry. It’s our licensed expertise and commitment to quality workmanship that makes us Calgary’s most trusted roofers. We ensure that every project meets the highest standards of durability and longevity.

We provide a wide range of high-quality roofing products at fair prices. We are experts when it comes to flat roof Calgary repair, replacement and new builds. It’s our mission to maximize your roof’s performance and service life.

Supported by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, we are available 24/7 for emergency services to tackle urgent issues.

Our 25+ year history serves as a reminder of the faith we’ve earned from the Calgary community. We pride ourselves on providing the best possible service, made specifically for Calgary’s unpredictable climate.”

Comprehensive Roofing and Exterior Solutions

At the core of their services, you’ll find a deep commitment to quality, safety, and professionalism. The team includes Red Seal roofing technicians and experienced skilled tradesmen.

With hundreds of roofing and siding projects, they’ve earned the trust of Calgary homeowners and businesses alike. From simple bungalow roofs starting at $5,000 to custom homes featuring metal roofs or skylights exceeding $30,000, they offer tailored solutions for every budget.

Through trusted manufacturers and quality suppliers, Angel’s Roofing is committed to providing a finished product that will truly stand the test of Calgary’s extreme climate. From a minor roof repair to a major commercial roofing undertaking, their well-trained professional crews provide high quality service no matter the season.

Addressing Calgary’s Unique Roofing Needs

From fierce hailstorms to heavy snow accumulation, Calgary’s unique weather provides unique challenges. Calgary roofing must be durable and long-lasting to withstand these conditions. Warranties give you long-term peace of mind. This is particularly beneficial for homeowners with urgent issues such as ice dams or shingle failure.

Common Roofing Problems in Calgary

Calgary’s extreme climate, featuring heavy snowfalls, frequent hailstorms, and drastic temperature fluctuations, is hard on roofs. These harsh conditions increase the likelihood of roofing problems, including leaks, attic rain, and snow damage.

Leaks are another major issue, usually resulting from worn shingles, blocked gutters, or broken flashing. The phenomenon of attic rain, which can be caused by lack of ventilation or lost shingles, can cause moisture to accumulate within.

Today, almost 80% of all roofs are under vented, increasing issues with molds and structural decay. Aging roofs also suffer in Calgary’s climate, with their lifespan often cut short by the intense climate.

Scheduled inspections and routine maintenance play a vital role in identifying these issues early. Choosing high-quality materials and regular professional inspections will help your roof withstand the storms that Calgary’s climate throws your way.

Choose Angel’s Roofing

For their roofing company needs, Angel’s Roofing knows that quality and affordability are equally important. With over 25 years of experience, the company has built a reputation in Calgary for using premium materials such as asphalt shingles, metal roofing, Euroshield, and advanced flat roofing systems like TPO and EPDM. These decisions increase long-term durability and encourage energy efficiency. At the same time, they provide a twofold ROI, both for residential and commercial buildings.

Selecting the right roofing material and contractor is a best-case scenario. Most people have a hard time getting their hands on big bucks. This highlights the need for flexible, adaptable financing options that could suit different lifestyles and budgets. Their Calgary roofing company professionals believe in upfront pricing, comprehensive inspections, and 100% satisfaction in every job they complete.

Contact Angel’s Roofing for free quote.