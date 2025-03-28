Future Electronics Launches a New Global Community Newsletter, Future Connections

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is excited to announce the launch of Future Connections, a new global community newsletter designed to celebrate the people, stories, and achievements that make Future Electronics a truly exceptional company.

Future Connections shines a spotlight on the everyday joy and memorable moments that define life at Future Electronics. The first edition reflects on the past year, featuring inspiring stories, employee milestones, and initiatives that embody the company’s core values of Integrity, Commitment, Teamwork, and Courage.

“We are fortunate to work for an incredible company—one that cares deeply for its people and lives its core values every day,” said Jamie Singerman, Corporate Vice-President.

The inaugural issue of Future Connections includes a variety of topics, such as the Core Values Spotlight, which recognizes employees who exemplify Future Electronics’ guiding principles; Build Hope Together, showcasing initiatives that make a positive impact on communities; and highlights from Electronica, one of the industry’s premier trade shows. It also features celebrations of milestones, including the Leipzig Distribution Center’s 15th anniversary and the Memphis Area Distribution Center’s 20th anniversary, as well as stories honoring employee achievements and contributions.

Future Connections reflects Future Electronics’ commitment to fostering a culture of recognition, collaboration, and innovation. By sharing these stories, the company aims to inspire pride and motivation among its employees and partners worldwide.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ ongoing initiatives, visit the link below: https://www.futureelectronics.com/about-future .

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###