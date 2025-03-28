Mustafa Jewellery Malaysia Unveils Lebaran Luxe – An Eid Digital Lookbook for 2025

Singapore, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Eid is a time of reflection, gratitude, and celebration. Fashion and jewellery have played an important role in this celebration. In keeping with this tradition, Lebaran Luxe, Mustafa Jewellery Malaysia’s exclusive Eid digital lookbook for 2025, presents a curated selection of jewellery designed to complement various Raya ensembles.

The lookbook categorises jewellery pairings into four themes:

Traditional Looks – Classic gold jewellery pieces that represent timeless elegance. The Royal Blossom Gold Hollow Bangle is an exquisite choice for pairing with a Baju Kurung, while the Glamorous Blossom Gold Brooch adds an elegant touch to a traditional Kebaya. Modern Modesty – Refined diamond jewellery pieces that offer modern elegance. The Lustrous Diamond Earrings bring a graceful sparkle to a Baju Kurung Peplum, while the Swift Diamond Pendant makes a sleek statement when paired with a modern Kebaya. Luxury Statements – Chic and modest jewellery perfect for grand celebrations. The Filigree Splendour Gold Necklace stands out against embroidered Baju Kurung designs, while the Imperial Flower Gold ring adds an air of sophistication to a full lace Baju Kebaya. Casual Ensembles – Effortless yet elegant jewellery for relaxed Raya gatherings. The A Mountain’s Grace Gold Chain is a refined everyday piece, while the Allagu Devotion Gold Pendant is perfect for young boys in Baju Melayu. The Falling Rain Gold Necklace and Charmed Delight Gold Necklace add delicate charms to simple Baju Kurung outfits.

Beyond aesthetics, jewellery holds cultural significance in festive traditions, often symbolising heritage, blessings, and shared memories. The Lebaran Luxe collection reflects this sentiment by offering pieces that honour classic designs while embracing modern elegance.

The complete Lebaran Luxe digital lookbook is now available online for anyone looking for inspiration for your Raya Jewellery. Discover the curated selections and styling insights that celebrate both heritage and modernity.

About Mustafa Jewellery:

Mustafa Jewellery is a renowned name in the jewellery industry, known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. Established in 1986, Mustafa Jewellery has been a trusted destination for exquisite pieces that capture the essence of tradition and elegance.

