The Top San Diego Domestic Violence Defense Firm

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — When domestic abuse happens, most people agree that it is something that needs to stop as soon as possible. No one wants to see someone, whether the man or woman in the relationship, getting hurt by someone they love the most. This makes sense when domestic abuse or violence is actually happening. But what should you do when someone accuses you of domestic violence that you did not do?

Our team at The Law Offices of Kerry L. Armstrong, APLC are here to help when the situation happens to you. When you are accused of domestic violence, and this violence didn’t occur, or the situation isn’t all that it seems, you shouldn’t try to handle it all on your own. You may find that your friends and family turn away, and some of the actions that you may want to take will make the situation worse.

One thing that we recommend is that you should stay away from the accuser. While you may want to say something to defend yourself against these false allegations, this is a big error. If you were charged, or even accused, you should have been served with an emergency protective order. Going near the other person will violate the order and cause problems for you.

You should also find evidence about the situation as well. Using text or messages from social media to help prove your innocence. Exonerating evidence is going to be used as part of your legal defense, so take the time to find it early on.

Another great step to work with here is to find a domestic violence lawyer. Domestic violence is a serious issue and you shouldn’t try to handle it on your own. You should exercise the right to remain silent and talk to an experienced lawyer who can walk you through the process.

If you have been charged with domestic abuse, it is important to have someone on your side. Many people will believe the other party, and you may feel like no one is in your corner. Our team at The Law Offices of Kerry L. Armstrong, APLC will be there to help. Call us or visit our website at https://sddefenseattorneys.com to learn more.