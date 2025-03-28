The Importance Of Having A Personal Injury Attorney In Cities Across Texas

Waco, Texas, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/ — Personal injury is a category of legal claims wherein an individual suffers injuries, usually because of someone else’s negligent act or inaction. The behavior could have been committed by an individual or entity, such as an organization, business, government, or other group or representative of a group.

Suffering injuries due to someone else’s negligence can be a life-altering experience. The physical pain, emotional distress, and financial burdens can overwhelm even the strongest individuals. During these difficult times, having a dedicated advocate to fight for justice is essential.

In order to prove a negligence claim, you must be able to establish these four elements:

The defendant owes a legal duty of care to the injured party. This could be as simple as the duty to obey traffic laws.

An unfulfilled duty of care is a legal breach of duty. Failing to stop at a stoplight is a breach of duty.

The defendant’s breach of duty must have caused the injury you suffered. If they had not run the red traffic light, the accident would not have occurred.

Actual damages must have occurred in the form of physical, mental, emotional, or financial harm. For example, a small bruise is unlikely to be compensable, but a broken bone is.

The experienced personal injury attorneys at The Zimmerman Law Firm serve clients throughout Texas, including Austin, Belton, Bryan-College Station, Dallas, Harker Heights, Killeen, Round Rock, San Antonio, Temple, and Waco.

