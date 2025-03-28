Understanding Sports Injuries

According to Dr. Mansoor Mohammed Kassim, sports injuries generally fall into two categories:

Acute Injuries: These occur suddenly due to an impact, fall, or collision, leading to sprains, fractures, and dislocations.

These occur suddenly due to an impact, fall, or collision, leading to sprains, fractures, and dislocations. Chronic Injuries: These develop over time due to repetitive stress, poor technique, or inadequate recovery, such as tendonitis or stress fractures.

Regardless of the type, proper diagnosis and treatment are key to ensuring a full recovery.

Immediate Steps After a Sports Injury

Dr. Mansoor Kassim advises athletes to follow the R.I.C.E. protocol immediately after an injury to reduce swelling and pain:

Rest – Avoid putting weight on the injured area to prevent further damage. Ice – Apply ice packs for 15-20 minutes every 2-3 hours to reduce inflammation. Compression – Use bandages or braces to support the affected area. Elevation – Keep the injured limb raised above heart level to minimize swelling.

Seeking Medical Attention

While minor injuries can heal with self-care, Dr. Mansoor Oman stresses the importance of seeking professional help in the following cases:

Severe pain, swelling, or bruising

Inability to move the affected joint or limb

Numbness or tingling

Signs of a fracture, such as deformity or inability to bear weight

Dr. Mansoor Orthopedic specialists use diagnostic tools like X-rays, MRIs, and ultrasound to assess the severity of the injury and recommend appropriate treatment.

Rehabilitation and Recovery Strategies

1. Physical Therapy

Rehabilitation plays a crucial role in sports injury recovery. Dr. Mansoor Kassim recommends working with a physical therapist to restore strength, flexibility, and mobility. Common rehabilitation techniques include:

Stretching exercises to improve range of motion

Strength training to rebuild muscle stability

Balance and coordination drills to prevent future injuries

2. Gradual Return to Activity

One of the biggest mistakes athletes make is rushing back into training too soon. Dr. Mansoor Mohammed Kassim emphasizes a gradual return-to-play strategy, which involves:

Low-impact activities (e.g., swimming, cycling) before resuming high-impact sports

(e.g., swimming, cycling) before resuming high-impact sports Progressive intensity training to avoid re-injury

to avoid re-injury Regular check-ups to monitor healing progress

3. Nutrition for Healing

Proper nutrition is essential for tissue repair and recovery. Dr. Mansoor Oman suggests incorporating:

Protein-rich foods (chicken, fish, eggs) to aid muscle repair

(chicken, fish, eggs) to aid muscle repair Calcium and vitamin D (dairy, leafy greens) for bone healing

(dairy, leafy greens) for bone healing Anti-inflammatory foods (berries, nuts, turmeric) to reduce swelling

4. Pain Management and Alternative Therapies

For persistent pain, Dr. Mansoor Orthopedic specialists may recommend:

Medications like NSAIDs to reduce inflammation

like NSAIDs to reduce inflammation Physiotherapy techniques like ultrasound therapy, TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation), and massage

like ultrasound therapy, TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation), and massage Alternative treatments such as acupuncture and hydrotherapy for pain relief

Preventing Future Injuries

Dr. Mansoor Kassim stresses that injury prevention is just as important as recovery. To minimize the risk of future injuries:

Warm up properly before exercise

before exercise Use proper technique in all physical activities

in all physical activities Invest in supportive footwear and protective gear

and protective gear Listen to your body and rest when needed

Conclusion

Recovering from a sports injury requires patience, dedication, and expert guidance. Dr. Mansoor Mohammed Kassim emphasizes that following a structured recovery plan—ranging from immediate care to rehabilitation—ensures a safe and effective return to activity. By taking proactive measures, athletes can protect their bodies and continue to enjoy their favorite sports for years to come.