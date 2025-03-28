BizKonnect Wins 10 G2 Winter 2025 Badges & Secures #1 Ranking in Sales Intelligence

Wilmington, DE, 2025-03-28— /EPR Network/— BizKonnect, a global sales intelligence solution provider, has once again demonstrated its industry leadership by securing 10 G2 Winter 2025 badges and achieving #1 rankings in key sales intelligence categories. This recognition underscores BizKonnect’s commitment to delivering high-quality data, exceptional customer service, and innovative solutions that drive business growth for its clients.

The company’s outstanding achievements include:

Leader & High Performer: Recognized across multiple Grid® Reports for exceptional user satisfaction and strong market presence.

Recognized across multiple Grid® Reports for exceptional user satisfaction and strong market presence. Easiest To Do Business With: Rated highest for seamless customer experience in multiple market segments.

Rated highest for seamless customer experience in multiple market segments. Users Love Us: Earned after collecting 20+ reviews on org charts offerings with an average rating of 4.0+ stars.

Furthermore, BizKonnect has been rated #1 in both Data Cleaning/Enrichment and Data Segmentation/Filtering categories for G2 Winter 2025, solidifying its position as a market leader in providing accurate and actionable data to clients. This user-centric approach of BizKonnect has led to outstanding customer satisfaction:

100% of users rated BizKonnect 4 or 5 stars

89% of customers believe the company is headed in the right direction

94% would recommend BizKonnect to other businesses

Net Promoter Score (NPS) has improved by 1% from Winter 2024

Commenting on this achievement, BizKonnect’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Pratap Roy said, “The response of clients on G2 Winter 2025 Awards has been truly overwhelming. Earning these G2 recognitions reinforces what we stand for – accuracy, innovation, and customer success. Our focus has always been on delivering actionable intelligence that helps businesses grow. And, the #1 rankings in data quality categories reflect our commitment to empowering clients with high-value insights. We’ll continue pushing boundaries to ensure they stay ahead in a competitive landscape.”

BizKonnect’s success is driven by its strong customer relationships and commitment to continuous improvement. Moreover, client feedback and success stories play a crucial role in refining its solutions and exceeding expectations.

What do customers say about BizKonnect on G2?

“The team at BizKonnect has been fantastic to work with. They provided us with high-quality, targeted data that has been a game-changer for our business development efforts. Their responsiveness and attention to detail made the process seamless and effective. We truly value their support and expertise,” – Vice President of Business Development from a Small Business.

“The BizKonnect team are always easy to work with, go the extra mile and want to deliver the very best service. I’ve worked with them for 3 years now at different companies, and have received consistently high quality data and great service. BizKonnet is enabling us to gain entry into our target ICP and markets, saving our teams time, increasing our sender score due to the quality of the data, and also providing a cost efficient solution to contact identification.” – Marketing Manager of a Small Business.

As BizKonnect continues to set industry benchmarks, its mission remains clear – empowering businesses with actionable sales intelligence that drives growth.

About BizKonnect:

BizKonnect is a global sales intelligence solution provider serving businesses across industry verticals. With a comprehensive company database of over 20 million global companies, the platform offers – targeted contact lists, GenAI-driven org charts, and theme-based campaigns. With a focus on delivering actionable insights, BizKonnect empowers startups, SMEs, and enterprises with tailored solutions for enhanced lead generation and market penetration.

