Huateng Pharma to Showcase Extensive PEG Derivatives and CDMO Capabilities at CPHI Japan 2025

Changsha, China, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a global leader in PEG derivatives and CDMO services for APIs and intermediates, is pleased to announce its participation in CPHI Japan 2025. The company will exhibit its comprehensive product lines and cutting-edge capabilities at Booth No. 4X-06, located at Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan, from April 9th to 11th, 2025.

Huateng Pharma is dedicated to providing robust support to the biopharmaceutical and chemical pharmaceutical industries. With a strong foundation in PEG technology and state-of-the-art CDMO facilities, the company offers a seamless transition from R&D laboratory supply to commercial-scale production.

Key Product Highlights:

PEG Derivatives: A vast inventory of over 3000 high-quality PEG derivatives. Monodispersed PEG linkers and multi-arm PEGs. Scalable production from R&D to GMP commercial levels. Applications spanning ADCs, PROTACs, LNP drug delivery, medical devices, and more.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates: Comprehensive process development and scale-up production. Flexible capacities ranging from grams to multi-tons.

Veterinary APIs & intermediates : Fluralaner and related intermediates.

Fluralaner and related intermediates. Cosmetic Intermediates: Tetrahydrocurcumin, Piroctone Olamine, and other high-purity ingredients for the cosmetic industry.

“We are excited to showcase our extensive range of PEG derivatives and CDMO capabilities at CPHI Japan 2025,” said Sonia Lee, Head of BD at Huateng Pharma. “We sincerely welcome all attendees to visit our booth and explore how we can collaborate to drive innovation and achieve operational success. Our team will be on hand to provide detailed information and discuss tailored solutions to meet your specific needs.”

Huateng Pharma’s commitment to quality and innovation makes it a trusted partner for companies seeking reliable and efficient solutions. The company’s expertise in PEG technology and CDMO services enables customers to accelerate their drug development and manufacturing processes.

Visit Huateng Pharma at CPHI Japan 2025, Booth No. 4X-06, to discover how we can contribute to your success.

For more information, please visit:

About Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a world-leading supplier of PEG derivatives and CDMO for APIs and intermediates, supporting the pharmaceutical industry from R&D to commercial production. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer service, Huateng Pharma is dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions to meet the evolving needs of its global clientele.