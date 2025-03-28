EASWE Announces Free Electric Wheelchair Giveaway – Share Your Story!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ —EASWE is excited to launch the “Win a Free Electric Wheelchair – Share Your Story!” campaign, giving individuals in need a chance to win a free A10 electric wheelchair worth $1,398. This initiative aims to help those who require mobility support.

How to Participate?

1. Share Your Story: Participants must post a story or video on Facebook, TikTok, or YouTube, explaining why they need an electric wheelchair (e.g., medical condition, daily mobility needs). The post must include the hashtag #EASWEFREEWheelchair.(March 24 – April24)

2. Sign up for the giveaway draw: After posting, participants must visit the EASWE campaign page and submit their post link along with their email to officially enter the giveaway draw.

3. Engagement Requirement: To qualify, posts or videos must receive at least 10 likes before the review period (April 25). Submissions with fewer than 10 likes will not be eligible for the draw.

4. Live Draw Event: A random draw will take place on April 29, streamed live to ensure fairness. The lucky winner will be announced during the broadcast.

Prizes

Grand Prize (1 Winner): One A10 electric wheelchair (valued at $1,099). If the winner posts a video (unboxing and usage experience) within 15 days of receiving the wheelchair, they will also receive a free backup battery (worth $299).

Consolation Prize: All non-winning participants will receive a $200 exclusive discount code for purchasing an EASWE electric wheelchair.

Winner’s Responsibilities

The selected winner must publish a video on Facebook, TikTok, or YouTube within 15 days of receiving the wheelchair. The video must include an unboxing and user experience review, tagging @EASWE and using the hashtag #EASWEFREEWheelchair.

Failure to Comply

If the winner does not post the required video within the given timeframe and does not communicate a valid reason, EASWE reserves the right to:

Disqualify the winner from future EASWE campaigns

Revoke the free backup battery reward

Cancel all after-sales services (including warranty and maintenance) for the wheelchair

Before claiming the prize, the winner must sign an agreement confirming their acceptance of these terms.

EASWE invites everyone to take part in this meaningful campaign—share your story and get a chance to win a life-changing mobility solution!

About EASWE

EASWE is dedicated to designing and manufacturing high-quality electric wheelchairs, providing greater freedom and mobility for individuals with limited movement. For more information, visit our official website or follow us on social media.