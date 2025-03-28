Top Family Lawyer in the UAE | Proffesionallawyer

Dubai, UAE, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Family Law is a branch of law that deals with the personal status matters of an individual. These laws have a deep impact on the lives of every person regardless of age, marital or financial status. The UAE Family Law has seen extensive evolution in the past few years. The country has brought in provisions that enable non- Muslim expatriates in the UAE to adopt the personal laws of their home country. The personal status laws itself have undergone significant changes, reflecting UAE’s commitment to adapt itself to the contemporary world.

UAE has brought in extensive changes to its family laws in the last several years, to accommodate the various cultures that co-exist in the country. In 2022, the country issued a separate law to govern non-Muslim family matters, and in 2024, a new personal status law was issued, which brought in extensive changes to the laws governing Muslim personal status matters.

How to choose the best family Lawyer for your case

Each area of law requires certain expertise and skills to attain success in the field. Winning a case requires not only the knowledge of law, but also certain other talents that may differ with the different areas of law. Consequently, there is a certain skill set that is required in a family lawyer that is essential to ensure a positive outcome in a family law case.

Top Family Lawyer in the UAE

Dr. Hassan Elhais, who has been awarded the best divorce lawyer in Dubai, is part of the esteemed Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy, one of the best family law firms in the UAE. Dr. Hassan Elhais has dealt with challenging family cases and come out victorious. Dr. Hassan is consistently involved in child custody cases, and divorce cases involving individuals of different countries and nationalities.

Expertise in the field of family law

Dubai family lawyers require an understanding of not only the local laws in Dubai, but also the laws of the countries of their clients, as certain individuals insist on the application of the laws of their home countries while being involved in a personal status case. It is the responsibility of the lawyer to determine whether the application of the personal law of the parties or the local laws of the country will be beneficial to his client.

Furthermore, the laws regarding personal status may differ according to the religion and the jurisdiction involved in the case. Abu Dhabi has a different set of laws governing personal status compared to the rest of the UAE. Thus, family lawyers in the UAE are required to be aware of the federal laws of the country, as well as the laws of the emirates that have chosen to implement their own set of laws.

Dr. Hassan Elhais has over 19 years’ extensive experience practicing as a legal consultant , and has acquired a wealth of in-depth knowledge on the family laws in the UAE. He is among the best divorce law experts in Dubai. Having tackled complicated child custody and alimony cases, he is the go-to lawyer for many nationals and expats in the country in family matters. His background as a top criminal lawyer in Dubai , supplements his skill as a family lawyer, especially while dealing with domestic violence cases. His relations with international legal organisations greatly contribute towards developing his profile in child abduction cases. He is also excellent in inheritance cases, and have assisted families in resolving conflicts related to wills.

Dr. Hassan Elhais’ deep involvement in international family laws has led him to attend various international conferences and events in countries like Portugal, Austria, South Africa, Hong Kong, Czech Republic, Denmark, Japan, Italy, Iceland, France, UAE and the UK. Among these conferences, he has also been invited as a guest speaker to deliver talks on various family law topics.

July 2016 – International Centre for Family Law, Policy and Practice United Kingdom, London Conference: Culture, Dispute Resolution and the Modernized Family, invited as a Guest Speaker to discuss the Foreign Financial Order in the UAE March 2017 – International Academy of Family Lawyers, Lisbon Portugal

Conference: IAFL European Chapter Meeting Sept 2017 – International Academy of Family Lawyers, Iceland Annual Conference Meeting March 2018 – The 21st Annual Family Law Conference, Cape Town Guest Speaker (Developing Muslim Law and how South African expats are dealt with from a legal perspective in divorces and with child disputes in the UAE. May 2018 – International Academy of Family Lawyers, Dubai, UAE Guest Speaker (Enforcement of Foreign order in the UAE) May 2018 – International Academy of Family Lawyers, Tokyo, Japan Annual Meeting and Asia Pacific Chapter Meeting Family Law, Religious Marriages (As Panelist) April 2023 – International Family Law Conference, Dubai, UAE Guest Speaker (Child Abduction in the UAE) Sept 2023 – International Family Law Conference USA & Canadian Chapters Meeting Guest Speaker April 2024 – International Family Law Conference, Cascais, Portugal Guest Speaker (Family Laws in the UAE) May 2024 – International Family Law Conference, Abu Dhabi, UAE Expatriate Law Guest Speaker (Child Relocation and Abduction in the UAE)

Dr. Hassan Elhais provides exceptional legal assistance to UAE Residents not only in family law, but also in other areas such as criminal, commercial, and civil disputes. He also specialises in crafting detailed statements of claim and provides strategic consultations. His work often involves expat cases regarding divorce, child custody, and international family law cases within the UAE legal system.

Experience

Dr. Hassan Elhais’ reputation as a top family lawyer in the UAE is demonstrated through his appointment as an expert by foreign lawyers to act as a sole or joint expert on UAE laws before the foreign courts.

He has drafted legal opinions and expert reports in the following matters:

Legal opinion for a law firm based in the UK regarding enforcement proceedings in the UAE courts of an order made by the High Court of England and Wales

Legal opinion for a law firm based in Canada regarding enforcement of an English Court order in the UAE in particular, and the general process of enforcement of foreign court orders in the UAE, and other matters related to the UAE family law.

Legal opinion for an American law firm regarding enforcement of a freezing order issued by a foreign court.

Legal opinion for a law firm in Scotland about divorce proceedings between an expatriate couple before the UAE courts.

Legal Opinion for a law firm in Switzerland about various matters related to UAE family law such as divorce, application of foreign law, maintenance, etc.

Legal Opinion for a law firm based in the United States of America regarding recognition and enforcement of a US parenting agreement in the UAE.

Legal Opinion to a UK based law firm regarding the validity, enforceability, and alternate options in the UAE in relation to a UK prenuptial agreement.

Legal Opinion to an Australian law firm regarding recognition and enforcement of an Australian parenting agreement in the UAE.

A joint Expert Report to the Family Division of the High Court in London regarding Islamic divorce, the UAE family laws, and recognition and enforcement of English court orders in the UAE.

Legal Opinion issued to a law firm based in France regarding certain issues related to the UAE Family Law and the recognition of a foreign court order.

Legal Opinion regarding a law firm based in the United Kingdom regarding registration process of a foreign court child arrangements order in the UAE.

Legal Opinion issued to a London based law firm regarding the UAE family and inheritance laws.

Legal Opinion issued to a Singapore based law firm regarding contact/ visitation rights in the UAE Family laws.

A joint Expert Report issued to the High Court in London on matters related to the UAE Family Law.

A joint Expert Report issued to the Family Court at Cardiff about financial rights after divorce, and recognition and enforcement of foreign court orders in the UAE.

A joint Expert Report issued to the Family Court at Manchester regarding child abduction from other country to the UAE.

Legal Opinion to a law firm in the United Kingdom regarding family laws on parental abduction, recognition and enforcement of foreign judgements, and executing a settlement agreement in the UAE.

A joint Expert Report to the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia at Sydney regarding family laws on parental abduction in the UAE, recognition and enforcement of foreign judgements in the UAE, and custody rights under the UAE family laws.

A joint Expert Report to the East London Family Court regarding recognition and enforcement of foreign child arrangements order in the UAE.

A joint Expert Report to the Family Court at Medway regarding family laws on child abduction, recognition and enforcement of foreign judgements in the UAE, and execution of settlement agreements.

Adding to his impressive list of accolades, Dr. Elhais was awarded the Best Legal Consultant of the Year in 2018 and 2019 by Global 100, Legal’s Finest in Civil Law in 2017, and M&A Today in 2016.

Communication and negotiation skills

Communication and negotiation skills are paramount when fighting a family case. legal practitioners are not only required to extract beneficial information from the parties in the case, but also witnesses presented by both sides of the case. Most importantly, lawyers must communicate the facts of the case to the presiding judge in a manner that puts forth the perspective of their client.

Negotiation skill is another key talent that may be required while being engaged in a family matter, be it divorce, custody, or an alimony case. In many instances, family matters may be settled outside of the courts, either through a formal mediation process, or directly by the parties and their respective lawyers. In such cases, it is vital that the lawyer representing your interests have exemplary negotiation skills to ensure that they obtain the best deal that is favorable to you.

Dr. Hassan Elhais’ unique set of talents have resulted in his exceptional track record in family cases. This has in turn resulted in his work being recognised through numerous achievements and accolades. Dr. Hassan Elhais is the first expat member of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL) in the UAE jurisdiction – a prestigious global association of top specialists in family law in their respective countries. He has also been ranked as Band 1 by Chambers and Partners in the category of Family/Matrimonial for High-Net-Worth individuals for three straight years (2022-2024). This prestigious ranking highlights the leading professional advisors in the international private wealth market in the UAE. Additionally, he received the ‘Corporate America Today Annual Award’ for the ‘Best Legal Consultant for the year 2020,’ a global accolade celebrating excellence in the legal sector. Dr. Hassan Elhais is therefore undoubtedly one of the best family lawyers in the UAE.