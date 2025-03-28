Alta Pest Control Introduces Premium Year-Round Pest Protection Plan for Kansas City Homeowners

Alta Pest Control offers a wide variety of pest control services and is proud to announce an addition of a new plan for ongoing pest protection for clients in Kansas City and surrounding areas.

KANSAS CITY, KS, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Alta Pest Control is a leading provider of high-quality, eco-friendly pest management solutions. Recently, they have added one more quality service to their offerings, giving homeowners an option for premium, year-round protection so you don’t have to remember to call and schedule for pest control. Their new Premium Pest Protection Plan, available to Kansas City homeowners, is a comprehensive solution that provides routine service throughout the year. The service is designed to safeguard against the most common pests in homes, while also providing additional seasonal tick and mosquito control from March to October.

Kansas City and the surrounding areas know that the varying climate encourages pests like wasps, ants, spiders, ticks, and mosquitoes to find their way into homes. Some areas, like Shoal Creek Valley, Weatherby Lake, Overland Park, and near Lakewood Lakes are in high-risk areas for pest infiltration because of their location and climate. People with homes in these locations, and throughout the Kansas City region can rest easy knowing they are being proactive against pests and taking control with Alta Pest Control’s services.

“One time pest control treatments are great and we will continue to provide those, but they only offer short-term relief for an ongoing problem,” said Chris Langlois, owner of Alta Pest Control. “Our year-round premium protection plan is designed to tackle any current infestations while also providing ongoing relief and preventing any new infestations from taking hold. You deserve protection all year long and that’s why we’re introducing this option.”

Alta Pest Control’s Premium Pest Protection Plan is backed by the company’s commitment to use family-safe, eco-friendly treatments for every need. This is an area the company feels strongly about as they want to ensure you get the pest-free environment you’re looking for without exposure to unnecessary harsh chemicals. The company focuses on customer satisfaction and works hard to ensure you have a positive experience with your technician and with your long-term pest prevention needs. The Premium Pest Protection Plan will provide routine inspections, infestation treatment, targeted treatments for seasonal needs, and more. It’s a great investment in long-term protection for your home.

For additional information on what Alta Pest Control has to offer, visit their website directly. You can reach out to the company with any questions, to sign up for their year-round plan, or to schedule any type of service available. Connect with them through social media on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.