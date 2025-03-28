Hoechlin, Shatner, Lundgren, Daniels, Presley Among Celebrity Guests at FAN EXPO Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — From classic franchise like Star Wars, “Star Trek,” and Rocky through 21st century hits like “Superman & Lois,” “Twilight” and “Grimm,” FAN EXPO Philadelphia today revealed the first wave of guests that feels more like a tsunami, with stars of those and many other movies, TV shows and popular streaming content locked in for the annual pop culture extravaganza, May 16-18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia.

The first to commit to the event include:

• William Shatner (“Star Trek,” “Boston Legal”)

• Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The Punisher)

• Anthony Daniels (Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars franchise)

• Tyler Hoechlin & Bitsie Tulloch (“Superman & Lois)

• Priscilla Presley (The Naked Gun trilogy, “Dallas”)

• Ben McKenzie (“Gotham,” “Southland”)

• Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, “The Flash”)

• Catherine Tate, Jodie Whittaker & Mandip Gill (“Doctor Who”)

• Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian,” “Breaking Bad”)

• Heather Graham (Austin Powers, Boogie Nights)

• Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone & Ashley Greene (Twilight franchise)

• David Giuntioli (“Grimm,” “Superman & Lois”)

• Corbin Bleu & Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”)

• Kate Mulgrew (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “Orange is the New Black”)

• Aidan Scott (“One Piece,” The Fix)

• Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad, Kick-Ass)

• Walton Goggins (“Fallout”)

• John Boyega (Star Wars, Pacific Rim: Uprising)

• Manny Jacinto (“The Acolyte,” “The Good Place”)

One of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures for more than a half-century, Shatner, 94, has thrilled millions in his varied career. From his international breakout role of “Captain Kirk” in the original “Star Trek” series—and its numerous incarnations—to famed “T.J. Hooker” in the 1980’s up to the “Priceline” pitchman and space traveler of today, Shatner won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer “Denny Crane” on both “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” He has received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

A true Renaissance man, Dolph Lundgren first caught the attention of U.S audiences with his portrayal of Russian boxer “Ivan Drago” in Rocky IV in 1985. He went on to star in more than 30 movies, including Masters of the Universe, Universal Soldier, Johnny Mnemonic, The Defender, The Expendables and Missionary Man. He later reprised the Drago role in Creed II.

Daniels, best known to fans as “C-3PO” across the Star Wars franchise, has more than 100 acting, producing and writing credits. Apart from the dozens of appearances as the beloved droid, the British native portrayed “Tak” in the 2018 film Solo and had a recurring role in the “Ghosts of Albion” series, and UK’s “The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady.” Daniels has written extensively about his experiences, especially in his “New Improved Wonder Column” in the original Star Wars Insider magazine.

Hoechlin stars as “Clark Kent/Superman” in the CW series “Superman & Lois,” which concluded its fourth season. He also earned attention for his role as “Derek Hale” on the hit MTV series “Teen Wolf” and his breakout performance came at 15, starring alongside Tom Hanks in the critically acclaimed Road to Perdition (2002).

Tulloch was already familiar to genre fans for appearances as “Lois Lane” in DC hits “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” “Supergirl” and others, and for her work in The Artist, Concussion and “Grimm” before vaulting to prominence in the intrepid reporter role alongside Hoechlin in the current series.

Presley played the scheming Jenna Wade over a five-year run of the massive hit series “Dallas,” and portrayed Lt. Drebin’s girlfriend and later wife “Jane Spencer” in The Naked Gun parody film trilogy. She appeared in several series such as “Touched by and Angel” and “Melrose Place” and most recently lent her voice to the Netflix animated series “Agent Elvis.”

McKenzie, who played the lead character “James Gordon” in the hit Fox TV show “Gotham,” appeared in theater productions and a few TV shows including “The District,” “JAG” and “Mad TV” before the success of “The O.C.” launched him into stardom. His film roles have included Junebug opposite Amy Adams and 88 Minutes with Al Pacino. He then hit it big with “Gotham,” which followed the Commissioner’s life before Batman came onto the scene.

Baccarin vaulted to pop culture mainstay with a run on the series “Firefly” before capturing new audiences with roles on hits like “Heartland,” “V,” “Homeland” and “Gotham.” Baccarin also co-starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool as well as its sequel and has recently lent her voice talents to video games like “Destiny 2: The Witch Queen” and “Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR”) and the CW series “The Flash.”

Tate portrayed “Donna Noble” during several seasons of “Doctor Who,” also gaining fame as “Nellie Bertram” in the NBC hit “The Office.” She hosted the British variety/sketch comedy “The Catherine Tate Show” and also co-starred in the full run of “Big School,” highlighting her body of work in the U.K. and U.S.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. Thousands attend annually to celebrate their favorite franchises, meet celebrities and comics creators, shop for unique themed items, attend the scores of interactive programming panel sessions, meet like-minded fans and participate in special events and evening activities over the full three days.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at www.fanexpophiladelphia.com. Advance pricing is available until May 1. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

The full 2025 FAN EXPO HQ Schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

