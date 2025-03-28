Virtual Rockstar Appoints Will Humphreys as Chief Rockstar to Lead the Future of Virtual Assistance in Healthcare

Chandler, Arizona, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Virtual Rockstar, the premier Virtual Assistant agency specializing in full-time Filipino virtual assistants for outpatient private practice clinics across the United States, proudly announces the appointment of Will Humphreys as Chief Rockstar.

A visionary healthcare entrepreneur, CEO, and leadership coach, Humphreys steps into this role with a clear mission: to empower medical entrepreneurs and leaders by providing top-tier virtual assistant services that drive efficiency, profitability, and freedom.

A Rockstar’s Vision for Healthcare

Humphreys has a proven track record in healthcare innovation, business growth, and leadership excellence. His passion for transforming private practices comes from firsthand experience—he has built and scaled healthcare companies, optimized profitability, and helped business owners reclaim their time.

“Being appointed as Chief Rockstar at Virtual Rockstar? Oh man, that’s like stepping into the ultimate dream gig. It’s not just a title—it’s a mission. For me, it’s all about empowering private practice owners to reclaim their time, scale their impact, and build the kind of freedom they’ve been chasing. I mean, who doesn’t want to spend less time buried in admin work and more time doing what they’re called to do? The role is about leading a team of absolute all-stars who are just as passionate about transforming healthcare as I am. Together, we’re not just hiring virtual assistants, we’re creating a movement—helping clinics thrive by outsourcing the tasks that bog them down. It’s about better talent, greater profits, and, most importantly, freedom. So yeah, being Chief Rockstar isn’t just a job—it’s a calling. And I’m all in!” said Humphreys.

Will Humphreys: A Leader in Healthcare and Business Growth

Before joining Virtual Rockstar, Humphreys built a reputation as a disruptor in outpatient healthcare operations. His expertise spans physical therapy, medical billing, healthcare acquisitions, and business coaching, with a focus on maximizing profitability, efficiency, and leadership excellence.

Notable Achievements:

Built & Scaled Healthcare Companies – Grew a single-location startup into a four-location practice in Arizona

Financial Growth & Profitability – Scaled a healthcare company to $5 million in revenue with a 23% margin

Leadership Excellence – Maintained an eNPS score of >160, a benchmark for workplace satisfaction

Author & Thought Leader – Wrote A Family Startup and The Profitable Provider to help business owners maximize success

Recruited Over 1,000 Professionals – Built high-performing teams across various industries

Philanthropy & Community Impact – Partnered with Feed My Starving Children, raising tens of thousands for charity

Podcast Host – Hosts The WillPower Podcast, inspiring healthcare professionals with business and leadership insights

Humphreys’ mantra, “Profitability unlocks possibility,” reflects his deep belief that financial success fuels greater impact—a philosophy that aligns perfectly with Virtual Rockstar’s mission to free up private practice owners so they can focus on growth, patient care, and long-term success.

Why Virtual Rockstar?

Virtual Rockstar believes in building partnerships that foster growth and success. Their virtual assistants are not just remote employees; they are integral members of your team who are committed to your practice’s success. With Virtual Rockstar, you gain more than just extra hands—you gain a strategic ally dedicated to helping you streamline processes and improve outcomes.

Each hire doesn’t just boost profits (saving an average of $20,000 per hire)—it also changes lives, families achieve financial stability while strengthening healthcare businesses in the U.S.

With Humphreys at the helm, Virtual Rockstar is set to revolutionize how private practices free up their time, grow their teams, and maximize their success.

Free you up with Virtual Rockstar.

For more information, visit virtualrockstar.com.