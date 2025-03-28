YourDrainExperts Starts CCTV Drain Survey Service for Surrey Homebuying

Chertsey, Surrey, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — YourDrainExperts, a drainage company in Surrey, has launched CCTV drainage services for homebuyers in Surrey. The CCTV or closed-circuit television method is an effective way to detect problems or symptoms in one’s drainage system. With this new offering, customers can protect their investment and find hidden drainage problems before purchase completion.

The service uses CCTV equipment to survey the entire drainage system of the property. This detailed report can save you thousands of pounds on repair costs after moving in.

According to a spokesperson for YourDrainExperts, drainage issues are hidden often. Our surveys for homebuyers find problems like cracked pipes, root ingress or blockages that typical home inspections miss.

The service includes.

– CCTV examination performed on all accessible drainage systems.

– We provide detailed digital reports that come with images and video evidence.

– A complete breakdown of any repair costs.

– Quick appointments to make tight sale schedules.

– Professional suggestions from qualified drainage professionals.

This launch comes at a crucial moment in the Surrey property market, which is rife with older homes. The drainage system may be aging, too, but the effects are not visible. The firm’s research shows that over a quarter of homes in the region have hidden drainage problems which could cost new homeowners thousands of pounds.

The homebuyer CCTV drain survey service of YourDrainExperts is now available straight away throughout Surrey, Guildford, Woking, Reigate, Epsom and surrounding areas.

Matt Thorpe, Managing Director of YourDrainExperts, says: “We have witnessed many families suffer drainage disasters within months of buying their dream home.” Our homebuyer drain surveys give you the peace of mind of total transparency. For a small investment, buyers can pre-vet the drains of the property they are looking to buy, and avoid costly repair bills further down the line. In the current property market, the level of due diligence is essential.

About YourDrainExperts

YourDrainExperts has been offering drainage services in Surrey and its surroundings based in Chertsey for over a decade. You can now take benefit of our Drainage Services including emergency repairs, maintenance and homebuyer survey.

Contact Information

YourDrainExperts.

Chertsey, Surrey.

Website: www.yourdrainexperts.co.uk.

Email: info@yourdrainexperts.co.uk.

Contact: Matt Thorpe

Tel: 01932 300 055