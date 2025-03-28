Virtue Insight’s Clinical Trials Summit 2025

16th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2025

“Mastering Clinical Trials: A Comprehensive Guide to Success”

11th & 12th June 2025, Kohinoor Mumbai – India

Mumbai, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — 16th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2025 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in Clinical Trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from Clinical Trials community who are focused on learning more about clinical research, Clinical Trials planning & management. This event opens discussion of timely topics of mutual theoretical and practical interest for clinical trial investigators who are developing new drugs and biologics.

Please contact Email – kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or Call – M: +91 9361957193

We have more opportunities for Exhibition/Booth/Paid Speaking/Branding – you can simply email your interest and queries

DELEGATE REGISTRATION :

Super Early Bird Price (Valid till 28th March 2025) – INR 14,000 + GST per delegate

Early Bird Price (Valid from 29th March till 23rd May 2025) – INR 17,000 + GST per delegate

Standard Price (Valid till 28th March 2025) – INR 19,000 + GST per delegate

Exclusive 03 Delegates can attend for the price of 02

KEY SPEAKERS:

MAYUR PARMAR, Drugs Inspector (Deputy Collector, Gujarat Government), FDA

RAMESH JAGANNATHAN, VP, Medical Dept, Clinical Research & PV, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

VIPIN SETHI, Asst Vice President, Cadila

SHALINI MENON, Executive VP Medical Affairs, GSK

ANIRBAN ROY CHOWDHURY, Associate VP & Head- Development Center of Excellence Specialty Medicine, Sun Pharma

MAHENDRA BIJARNIA, Senior Director – Statistics, AstraZeneca

VAIBHAV SALVI, Director & Head – Clinical Study Unit, India & South East Asia, Sanofi

MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma & Healthcare, Nishith Desai Associates

DIVAKAR KOLLI, Director – Development Quality Assurance, Cipla

SRIRUPA DAS, Director – Medical Affairs, Johnson & Johnson

PRABHAT SINHA, Director Government and Public Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim

UDAY HARLE, Asst. Vice President, Biologics NCE Vaccines – Amneal Group

SANTOSH TAUR, Director Medical Affairs – Vaccines & Digital, Pfizer

PRIYA RAJAGOPAL, Director Study Delivery, Vx GCD, GCO, GSK

SOURABH FULMALI, Global Medical Director, GSK

AMARNATH SUGUMARAN, Associate Director & Cluster Head Medical Affairs, Cipla

DARSHANA DHOLAKIA, Global Clinical Operations – Sr Functional Manager, Johnson & Johnson

JAMAL BAIG, Multi Country Safety Head, Sanofi

ASHISH GAWDE, Country Medical Director, Bayer

TUSHAR SAKPAL, Director – Clinical Data Standards & Automation, Novartis

SAKSHI SHRIVASTAVA DESAI, Associate Director International Pharmacovigilance Strategy Realization, Johnson & Johnson

JEROZE DALAL, Head of Clinical Operations, Medical Governance & Risk Management, GSK

KRUNAL DALAL, Head Medical Affairs, GSK

MUKESH GORI, Director ESP Engagement PV & PS, Novartis

SHIRAZ KANDAWALLA, Head Regulatory, Quality and Safety, India, Ferring Pharmaceuticals

ANUP PINGLE, Medical Director – Global Health Access, GSK

CHIRAG TRIVEDI, Global Head, Clinical Study Units (CSU) Early Operational Strategy, Sanofi

ROSHAN PAWAR, Head Medical Affairs, Alkem Laboratories

RENUKA NEOGI, Head & Deputy GM – Global Clinical Quality Management, Sun Pharma

HARSHAD KOTHAWADE, Former Head of Regulatory Management & Trade Compliance, Merck Group

SADANAND KULKARNI, Head – Medical, Regulatory, Vigilance & Quality (South Asia), Fresenius Kabi

VIVEK GUPTA, Associate Director – Strategic Engagements & Vendor Management – Clinical & Medical Affairs, Organon

ANUJA JAWALE, Associate Director – R&D Procurement & Supplier Management, Organon

K. MURUGANANTHAN, Head – Study & Site Operations(SSO India), Global Clinical Operation(GCO), Novartis

PRASHANT MEHROTRA, Senior GM – Clinical Research, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

MAYUR MAYBHATE, Head Medical Affairs, Alkem Laboratories

MARTINA GOMES, Head, Reg Affairs – CH, Bayer

ASHWANI PANDITA, Sr. GM Quality Management & Training, Global Clinical Research Operations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

NISHITH VYAS, Senior Global Management Consulting, Novartis

RASHMI HEGDE, Former Executive VP – Medical, GSK

NEELAKANT KRISHNAN, Sr. GM – Head Global Trial Management, Sun Pharma GSK

GOPINATH MADHU, Senior Client Partner, Digital & Technology, Pfizer

VISHVAJIT M. KARANDIKAR, Business Unit (BU) Head – Parenteral Nutrition, Fresenius Kabi

MANISH MAHAJAN, GM – Lead Medical Affairs BU Biologics, Zydus Group

INDRANIL PURKAIT, Senior GM – Medical Affairs, Ipca Laboratories

SAKHARAM GARALE, Founder & CEO, RENOVARE Healthcare

KAVITA LAMROR, Partner, RWE & Digital Transformation, Maxis Clinical Sciences

RANJIT BARSHIKAR, CEO, QBD International, United Nations Adviser

RUPESH NEHRA, Senior Manager – Data Science, Pfizer

GANESH KADHE, Founder & Director, Zantus Lifesciences

VAIBHAV AGARWAL, GM & Head Digital (Pharma), Shalina Healthcare

MANGALA KOTNIS, Former Head Regional Medical Affairs, Abbott

VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom

Plus more joining soon

KEY THEMES FOCUSED:

• Clinical Trials – Market Analysis – Opportunities & Challenges

• Decentralised Clinical Trials (DCTs)

• Patients Prioritised Trials

• Work Together – Sponsor / Site / CRO / Patients / Regulators

• Clinical Trial Supply – What’s the new way forward?

• Innovative methods for Clinical Trial Design

• Outsourcing / Partnerships

• Inspection Readiness / Site Management / Risk Monitoring

• Clinical Trail Management

• RWE & RWD

• Technology & Innovation: Transforming clinical trials

• Key Regulatory Changes & Developments

• What’s the way forward?

• Opportunity – Learn & Network

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

CIOs, CEOs, CDOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors and Team Leaders from the following areas:

Clinical Research & Development, Clinical Research Services, Clinical Operations, Clinical Data Management, Clinical IT, Clinical Trials , Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Compliance, Quality control / Assurance/GCP, Clinical Study Design, Safety Surveillance, Subject Recruitment, E-Clinical System

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.