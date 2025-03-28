Virtue Insight’s Clinical Trials Summit 2025

16th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2025
“Mastering Clinical Trials: A Comprehensive Guide to Success”
11th & 12th June 2025, Kohinoor Mumbai – India

Mumbai, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — 16th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2025 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in Clinical Trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from Clinical Trials community who are focused on learning more about clinical research, Clinical Trials planning & management. This event opens discussion of timely topics of mutual theoretical and practical interest for clinical trial investigators who are developing new drugs and biologics.

Please contact Email – kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or Call – M: +91 9361957193

We have more opportunities for Exhibition/Booth/Paid Speaking/Branding – you can simply email your interest and queries

DELEGATE REGISTRATION :
Super Early Bird Price (Valid till 28th March 2025) – INR 14,000 + GST per delegate
Early Bird Price (Valid from 29th March till 23rd May 2025) – INR 17,000 + GST per delegate
Standard Price (Valid till 28th March 2025) – INR 19,000 + GST per delegate
Exclusive 03 Delegates can attend for the price of 02

KEY SPEAKERS:
MAYUR PARMAR, Drugs Inspector (Deputy Collector, Gujarat Government), FDA
RAMESH JAGANNATHAN, VP, Medical Dept, Clinical Research & PV, Bharat Serums and Vaccines
VIPIN SETHI, Asst Vice President, Cadila
SHALINI MENON, Executive VP Medical Affairs, GSK
ANIRBAN ROY CHOWDHURY, Associate VP & Head- Development Center of Excellence Specialty Medicine, Sun Pharma
MAHENDRA BIJARNIA, Senior Director – Statistics, AstraZeneca
VAIBHAV SALVI, Director & Head – Clinical Study Unit, India & South East Asia, Sanofi
MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma & Healthcare, Nishith Desai Associates
DIVAKAR KOLLI, Director – Development Quality Assurance, Cipla
SRIRUPA DAS, Director – Medical Affairs, Johnson & Johnson
PRABHAT SINHA, Director Government and Public Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim
UDAY HARLE, Asst. Vice President, Biologics NCE Vaccines – Amneal Group
SANTOSH TAUR, Director Medical Affairs – Vaccines & Digital, Pfizer
PRIYA RAJAGOPAL, Director Study Delivery, Vx GCD, GCO, GSK
SOURABH FULMALI, Global Medical Director, GSK
AMARNATH SUGUMARAN, Associate Director & Cluster Head Medical Affairs, Cipla
DARSHANA DHOLAKIA, Global Clinical Operations – Sr Functional Manager, Johnson & Johnson
JAMAL BAIG, Multi Country Safety Head, Sanofi
ASHISH GAWDE, Country Medical Director, Bayer
TUSHAR SAKPAL, Director – Clinical Data Standards & Automation, Novartis
SAKSHI SHRIVASTAVA DESAI, Associate Director International Pharmacovigilance Strategy Realization, Johnson & Johnson
JEROZE DALAL, Head of Clinical Operations, Medical Governance & Risk Management, GSK
KRUNAL DALAL, Head Medical Affairs, GSK
MUKESH GORI, Director ESP Engagement PV & PS, Novartis
SHIRAZ KANDAWALLA, Head Regulatory, Quality and Safety, India, Ferring Pharmaceuticals
ANUP PINGLE, Medical Director – Global Health Access, GSK
CHIRAG TRIVEDI, Global Head, Clinical Study Units (CSU) Early Operational Strategy, Sanofi
ROSHAN PAWAR, Head Medical Affairs, Alkem Laboratories
RENUKA NEOGI, Head & Deputy GM – Global Clinical Quality Management, Sun Pharma
HARSHAD KOTHAWADE, Former Head of Regulatory Management & Trade Compliance, Merck Group
SADANAND KULKARNI, Head – Medical, Regulatory, Vigilance & Quality (South Asia), Fresenius Kabi
VIVEK GUPTA, Associate Director – Strategic Engagements & Vendor Management – Clinical & Medical Affairs, Organon
ANUJA JAWALE, Associate Director – R&D Procurement & Supplier Management, Organon
K. MURUGANANTHAN, Head – Study & Site Operations(SSO India), Global Clinical Operation(GCO), Novartis
PRASHANT MEHROTRA, Senior GM – Clinical Research, Bharat Serums and Vaccines
MAYUR MAYBHATE, Head Medical Affairs, Alkem Laboratories
MARTINA GOMES, Head, Reg Affairs – CH, Bayer
ASHWANI PANDITA, Sr. GM Quality Management & Training, Global Clinical Research Operations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
NISHITH VYAS, Senior Global Management Consulting, Novartis
RASHMI HEGDE, Former Executive VP – Medical, GSK
NEELAKANT KRISHNAN, Sr. GM – Head Global Trial Management, Sun Pharma GSK
GOPINATH MADHU, Senior Client Partner, Digital & Technology, Pfizer
VISHVAJIT M. KARANDIKAR, Business Unit (BU) Head – Parenteral Nutrition, Fresenius Kabi
MANISH MAHAJAN, GM – Lead Medical Affairs BU Biologics, Zydus Group
INDRANIL PURKAIT, Senior GM – Medical Affairs, Ipca Laboratories
SAKHARAM GARALE, Founder & CEO, RENOVARE Healthcare
KAVITA LAMROR, Partner, RWE & Digital Transformation, Maxis Clinical Sciences
RANJIT BARSHIKAR, CEO, QBD International, United Nations Adviser
RUPESH NEHRA, Senior Manager – Data Science, Pfizer
GANESH KADHE, Founder & Director, Zantus Lifesciences
VAIBHAV AGARWAL, GM & Head Digital (Pharma), Shalina Healthcare
MANGALA KOTNIS, Former Head Regional Medical Affairs, Abbott
VISHWAS SOVANI, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom
Plus more joining soon

KEY THEMES FOCUSED:
• Clinical Trials – Market Analysis – Opportunities & Challenges
• Decentralised Clinical Trials (DCTs)
• Patients Prioritised Trials
• Work Together – Sponsor / Site / CRO / Patients / Regulators
• Clinical Trial Supply – What’s the new way forward?
• Innovative methods for Clinical Trial Design
• Outsourcing / Partnerships
• Inspection Readiness / Site Management / Risk Monitoring
• Clinical Trail Management
• RWE & RWD
• Technology & Innovation: Transforming clinical trials
• Key Regulatory Changes & Developments
• What’s the way forward?
• Opportunity – Learn & Network

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:
CIOs, CEOs, CDOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors and Team Leaders from the following areas:
Clinical Research & Development, Clinical Research Services, Clinical Operations, Clinical Data Management, Clinical IT, Clinical Trials , Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Compliance, Quality control / Assurance/GCP, Clinical Study Design, Safety Surveillance, Subject Recruitment, E-Clinical System

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.

