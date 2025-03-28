Trade Tech Strengthens Customs Expertise and Announces Key Appointment

Seattle, WA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Trade Tech, Inc., a global logistics platform, is advancing its Customs capabilities as part of its commitment to supporting freight forwarders and logistics providers with more efficient digital solutions. As part of this effort, U.S. Customs veteran Mike Cooney has joined Trade Tech, as Senior Systems Analyst – Customs Entry, bringing decades of experience in Customs compliance and regulatory transformation.

Trade Tech’s Customs compliance solutions are led by Sharon Chandler, Director Global Customs Compliance Solutions, and a Licensed U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) Customs House Broker (LCB), who is leading the expansion of capabilities in this area and has responded by bringing in deep industry expertise to drive innovation and enhance regulatory processes.

Cooney, with well over 30 years of experience with CBP automated cargo systems, played a pivotal role working within CBP and Partner Government Agencies (PGA), as well as the trade community, to shape the development and implantation of the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) as well as its predecessors. His extensive background in Customs compliance and system development will be instrumental in guiding Trade Tech’s approach to streamlining regulatory processes.

“Customs compliance is a critical component of global trade, and expanding our capabilities in this area is essential to supporting our customers in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. By strengthening our expertise and bringing in Mike, we are taking the necessary steps to build solutions that enhance efficiency, streamline processes, and drive long-term improvements in Customs operations. His deep understanding of compliance and system development will play a key role in shaping our approach as we continue to innovate and expand our capabilities,” said Bryn Heimbeck, President and Co-Founder of Trade Tech.

Trade Tech is working toward a more integrated approach to Customs Entry, aligning duty classification with Security Filings to create a streamlined process. By capturing shipment data before departure, this approach would allow participants to shift their focus to clearance during transit rather than after arrival, reducing delays and improving operational efficiency.

Trade Tech continues to focus on developing solutions that optimize cargo movement and enhance collaboration between logistics providers, Customs authorities, and other key stakeholders. With expanded expertise and technology-driven solutions, Trade Tech is committed to creating a more connected and efficient global supply chain.