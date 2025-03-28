Future Electronics Promotes Infineon’s Webinar on TRAVEO™ T2G Microcontroller Family

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce an exclusive webinar in partnership with Infineon Technologies, focusing on the TRAVEO™ T2G family of ARM Cortex-M4 and -M7 microcontrollers.

The webinar will provide valuable insights into how TRAVEO™ T2G MCUs are addressing critical challenges in automotive and industrial applications, including:
• Ensuring safety and reliability in complex embedded systems
• Enabling secure, efficient firmware updates (FOTA) for long-term flexibility
• Protecting sensitive data with advanced security, including Hardware Security Modules (HSM)

Delivering high-performance, real-time processing for demanding applications

Infineon’s experts will explore the unique features and benefits of the TRAVEO™ T2G family, showcasing how these advanced MCUs enable engineers to overcome common design hurdles and accelerate time-to-market.

Webinar Details:

Date & Time: April 8th, 2025 | 1:00 – 2:00 PM EDT
Where: Online
Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8085977180872160095?source=PR

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

