Future Electronics Promotes Infineon’s Webinar on TRAVEO™ T2G Microcontroller Family

Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce an exclusive webinar in partnership with Infineon Technologies, focusing on the TRAVEO™ T2G family of ARM Cortex-M4 and -M7 microcontrollers.

The webinar will provide valuable insights into how TRAVEO™ T2G MCUs are addressing critical challenges in automotive and industrial applications, including:

• Ensuring safety and reliability in complex embedded systems

• Enabling secure, efficient firmware updates (FOTA) for long-term flexibility

• Protecting sensitive data with advanced security, including Hardware Security Modules (HSM)

Delivering high-performance, real-time processing for demanding applications

Infineon’s experts will explore the unique features and benefits of the TRAVEO™ T2G family, showcasing how these advanced MCUs enable engineers to overcome common design hurdles and accelerate time-to-market.

Webinar Details:

Date & Time: April 8th, 2025 | 1:00 – 2:00 PM EDT

Where: Online

Registration: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8085977180872160095?source=PR

