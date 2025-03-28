Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens welcomes new COO

SANFORD, FL, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is looking toward the future and strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of an industry veteran.

With nearly three decades of experience in zoo operations, horticulture and conservation, Bob Chabot brings a wealth of knowledge to the role of Chief Operating Officer, particularly in Florida where he played a key part in shaping Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob Chabot to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens as our new COO,” said Richard E. Glover, Jr., CEO. “As we look toward the future of the Zoo, Bob’s extensive background makes him a valuable addition, and his experience will improve efficiencies and further our conservation efforts and overall guest experience.”

As a respected leader in the zoological and botanical fields, Chabot brings deep-rooted experience in Florida. He spent more than a decade at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, where he served as Director of Horticulture, Facilities, and Exhibits from 2006 to 2017. During that time, he played a lead role in the design and execution of major construction and landscape projects, as well as special exhibits. Prior to that, Chabot served as Director of Horticulture at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, managing the design, installation, and maintenance of landscapes, gardens, and exhibits while leading educational tours and presentations.

“I’m excited to bring my nearly 30 years of experience to the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens and support the critical conservation related work of the Zoo,” Chabot said. “I hope to build on the Zoo’s mission with storytelling in a way that inspires guests to take action on behalf of wildlife and the environment.”

Chabot most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Zoo New England, where he managed the day-to-day operations of Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusetts. He also previously held the role of Director of Horticulture at the New England Botanical Gardens in Providence, Rhode Island.

Chabot succeeds Stephanie Williams, who retired after 25 years at the Zoo. Under Williams’ leadership, the Zoo saw significant growth in guest engagement, conservation initiatives and facility improvements.

In his new role with the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Chabot will oversee the Zoo’s daily operations and strategic initiatives aimed at advancing the Zoo’s mission of conservation and education. He will also focus on optimizing operational efficiencies and elevating the Zoo’s botanical gardens, as well as improving visitor experience.

For more information about the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, visit www.centralfloridazoo.org.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to more than 350 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, creating connections that inspire people to take action for wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.

