GHRISTU’s Startup & Innovation Cell Launched with Shreekant Patil’s Keynote on Entrepreneurship

Pune, India, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, a prominent entrepreneur and thought leader, delivered a powerful speech on the startup ecosystem and entrepreneurship to students at the inauguration of the Startup and Innovation Cell at G H Raisoni International Skill Tech University (GHRISTU), Pune. The event, held in hybrid mode, was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr. M. U. Kharat, Yogeshwar Ade, Prof. Ravi Kumar, and a large number of aspiring students.

The newly established Startup and Innovation Cell at GHRISTU is designed to create a supportive and encouraging environment for startups, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The primary goal of this cell is to foster an entrepreneurial culture among students and provide them with practical tools and knowledge to help them become successful entrepreneurs. The cell will also focus on bridging the gap between industry and academia by offering students the opportunity to work on real-time industrial problems.

In his speech, Shreekant Patil emphasized the importance of building a robust startup ecosystem, which can help young entrepreneurs identify opportunities, overcome challenges, and scale their businesses. He highlighted how startups play a crucial role in shaping the future economy and the need for innovation in addressing real-world problems. Patil also shared insights on the significance of mentorship, networking, and hands-on experience in the startup journey, urging students to take proactive steps toward realizing their entrepreneurial ambitions.

The Startup and Innovation Cell will offer students the chance to work on innovative projects, collaborate with industry experts, and gain valuable exposure to the world of business. This initiative is crucial in providing the next generation of leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive business landscape.