COPPER CHINA 2025 Returns to Shanghai: A Global Showcase of Innovation and Industrial Synergy

SHANGHAI, China, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — As the global demand for copper surges across booming sectors like new energy, 5G communications, and electric vehicles, the material’s exceptional electrical and thermal conductivity, along with its superior workability, continues to unlock new possibilities in high-end manufacturing, electronics, and sustainable technologies. Against this backdrop, COPPER CHINA 2025 is set to return in full force from July 9–11, 2025, once again transforming Shanghai’s SNIEC Hall N5 into the epicenter of global copper innovation.

Hosted as part of the Shanghai International Industrial Materials Exhibition, this year’s edition organized by RX will feature a comprehensive showcase spanning the entire copper value chain. With cutting-edge technologies, premium products, and deep industry insights all under one roof, COPPER CHINA 2025 offers an all-in-one platform for business matchmaking, technical exchange, and market trend analysis.

A Synergistic Showcase: Copper + Aluminium + Magnesium

This year’s exhibition forms part of a powerful materials mega-event, held alongside the China International Aluminium Industry Exhibition and the Asia Automotive Lightweight Exhibition—with a new magnesium materials zone joining for the first time. This strategic cross-material synergy will allow attendees to explore the distinct advantages and evolving applications of copper, aluminium, and magnesium in one integrated showcase.

Leading Industry Players, Cutting-Edge Solutions

Dozens of renowned domestic and international copper processing enterprises will converge at COPPER CHINA 2025, including Jintian Copper, GD Copper, Libo Industrial, Jinchuan Group, Xingye Shengtai, Chinalco Luoyang Copper Processing, Kaian New Materials, Five-Star Copper, Xinyue New Materials, and many more. Exhibits will cover a wide spectrum—from next-gen copper-based materials and semi-finished products to processing equipment and auxiliary technologies—serving a range of sectors including EVs, energy storage, electronics, HVAC, cabling, machinery, and transportation.

Forum Spotlight: Unlocking Copper’s Value in Emerging Industries

A series of high-level forums and technical seminars will run concurrently with the exhibition, headlined by the Copper-based New Materials Innovative Application Forum. Industry experts will delve into forward-looking topics including copper’s vital role in renewable energy, the EV revolution, and nanotechnology innovation. Key sessions will also explore copper’s recyclability within the circular economy, along with its novel applications in smart cities, 5G networks, advanced lightweighting, power transmission, healthcare, and green buildings.

Innovation in Focus: The Future of Copper Applications

Another highlight of this year’s event is the Nonferrous Metals Innovation Display Zone, where copper will shine as a driving force of materials science. Breakthrough exhibits include:

• High-conductivity copper for robotics, tactile sensors, and electric motors

• Flexible copper films for wearable devices and e-skin applications

• Copper alloys enhancing millimeter-wave signal transmission

• Copper cables powering wind, solar, and hydrogen energy infrastructure

• Copper-oxide superconductors hinting at a future of long-distance, high-efficiency power transmission

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience firsthand how copper is accelerating transitions in energy, digital technology, and life sciences.

Business Matchmaking: Targeted Connections, Real Opportunities

To meet buyers’ sourcing needs, COPPER CHINA 2025 will offer a dedicated business matchmaking service. Prior to the event, organizers will gather procurement requirements from copper buyers and match them on-site with suitable suppliers. These one-on-one, curated meetings streamline deal-making, facilitate in-depth discussions, and maximize cooperation potential—turning every encounter into a win-win opportunity.

Backed by the global network of RX, COPPER CHINA 2025 will welcome international associations, delegations, and buyers, creating opportunities for global collaboration. With a focus on sharing the latest global trends and driving international business growth, the event facilitates industry innovation and sustainability.

Free visitor registration is in full swing now! Secure your complimentary badge by registering through the official website https://www.copperexpo.com.cn/en-gb.html before July 1, 2025.

We warmly invite all professionals across the copper value chain to join us in Shanghai this July—connect with industry leaders, discover the latest technologies, and co-create a brighter future for copper and the industries it empowers.

Together, let’s energize the high-quality, sustainable future of the copper industry.