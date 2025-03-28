Saturn Formulations Expands Third Party Manufacturing Services for Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Brands

Panchkula, Haryana, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Saturn Formulations, a leading name in the pharmaceutical industry, proudly announces the expansion of its Third Party Manufacturing services, catering to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and ayurvedic products in Pan India. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and regulatory compliance, Saturn Formulations offers a wide range of products to help entrepreneurs, businesses establish and scale their brands efficiently.

As a trusted partner, Saturn Formulations provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, including formulation development, production, packaging and quality assurance. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and adheres to stringent GMP and WHO guidelines, the company ensures premium product quality with every batch manufactured.

We understand the needs of the pharmaceutical industry and are dedicated to supporting businesses with reliable and cost-effective Third Party Pharma Manufacturing services, “said one of its stakeholders at Saturn Formulations. Our expertise in diverse formulations and cutting edge technology allows us to deliver high-quality products that meet the global standards.”

Benefits of choosing Saturn formulations for Third Party Manufacturing

Wide Range of Products : Specializing in pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical formulations and personal care products.

Regulatory Compliance: WHO-GMP certified manufacturing facilities ensuring quality and safety.

Custom Formulations: Tailored solutions to meet specific client’s needs and market demands.

On Time Delivery: Streamlined production processes for efficient turnaround times.

Affordable Solutions: Competitive pricing to help brands maximise profitability.

Documentation required to Start Third Party Pharma Manufacturing

According to Saturn Formulations, documentation is one of the most important aspects of starting Third party manufacturing in India. Ensuring quality control and legal compliance is essential for the seamless operation of the business. However several entrepreneurs and business investors remain puzzled about the range of documentation required for starting a third party business venture in India. Here is a list of all documents to ensure that no aspiring investor remains confused and gets a clear list of the documentation:

Contract Manufacturing agreement with complete details, signed and verified

Non-resemblance company biography with signature from directors or partners papers certificate marketing/corporate office address (Aadhar card and Pan Card)

Authorized signatory to deal with drug license sales TAX/ TIN or GST registration certificates/ Number copy of Resolution

Drug Licenses

Agreement for manufacturing

About Saturn Formulations

Saturn Formulations continues to collaborate with emerging and established brands, providing seamless manufacturing support to help them grow in the competitive healthcare market. Companies looking for a reliable Third Party Manufacturer can partner with Saturn Formulations to bring high-quality, market ready products to consumers.

For More information on Third Party Manufacturing services, visit www.saturnformulations.in or contact us at +91-8729000609/+91-788838911 or email at enquiry.saturn@gmail.com