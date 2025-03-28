Exonfund Introduces Next-Generation Accounting and Analytics Solution for Investment Management

Helsinki, Finland, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Exonfund is revolutionizing the investment management industry with its cutting-edge accounting and analytics platform, designed to simplify complex financial data and operational environments. With a focus on accuracy, efficiency, and seamless integration, Exonfund provides investment firms with the tools they need to optimize decision-making, enhance investor relations, and streamline financial operations.

A Unified Platform for Comprehensive Financial Management

Exonfund delivers an all-in-one solution that consolidates financial data across diverse investment strategies and legal entity structures. By offering a real-time, fully integrated platform, Exonfund significantly reduces period-end close times, tax preparation efforts, and audit cycle durations.

Key benefits include:

Accurate, Consolidated Information – Manage all accounting and analytics on a single platform, eliminating the need for disparate systems and improving operational efficiency.

– Manage all accounting and analytics on a single platform, eliminating the need for disparate systems and improving operational efficiency. Multi-Currency General Ledger – Ensure that all investor and portfolio accounting activities flow through one integrated ledger, providing a complete and precise performance overview.

– Ensure that all investor and portfolio accounting activities flow through one integrated ledger, providing a complete and precise performance overview. Comprehensive Financial Functionality – Access full financial reports, including Profit & Loss (P&L), balance sheets, cash flow statements, Net Asset Value (NAV) calculations, and capital statements 24/7.

– Access full financial reports, including Profit & Loss (P&L), balance sheets, cash flow statements, Net Asset Value (NAV) calculations, and capital statements 24/7. Streamlined Efficiency – Automate data aggregation, reconciliation, fee accruals, and expense calculations, saving time and increasing productivity.

Enhanced Performance Tracking and Reporting

Investment firms demand accurate and flexible performance tracking to make informed decisions. Exonfund enables users to upgrade their analytics capabilities by integrating proprietary calculations and Excel data, ensuring seamless workflows without reinventing existing processes.

Flexible Performance Tracking – Leverage customizable functions to incorporate proprietary methodologies and seamlessly integrate existing Excel data.

– Leverage customizable functions to incorporate proprietary methodologies and seamlessly integrate existing Excel data. Fast and Easy Reporting – Generate flexible reports instantly without closing the books, eliminating the need to wait until quarter-end.

– Generate flexible reports instantly without closing the books, eliminating the need to wait until quarter-end. Improved Investor Service – Provide secure, real-time access to investor reports via mobile, online portals, email, or traditional mail, ensuring up-to-the-minute transparency.

– Provide secure, real-time access to investor reports via mobile, online portals, email, or traditional mail, ensuring up-to-the-minute transparency. Confident Shadow Accounting – Utilize double-entry, multi-currency accounting with a customizable chart of accounts to effectively shadow fund administrators and efficiently strike NAVs across various fund structures.

How Exonfund Works: A Fully Integrated Approach

At the heart of Exonfund’s innovation is its ability to simplify complex financial data processing and reporting. The platform acts as a bridge between external inputs—such as transactions, fund structures, and financial statements—and essential outputs, including investor reports and performance analytics. Exonfund transforms diverse data sources into actionable insights with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

Unlike traditional accounting systems that require extensive reconciliation and integration efforts, Exonfund’s unified platform removes operational bottlenecks, significantly enhancing speed, accuracy, and data visibility. This means firms can generate precise financial reports faster while reducing costs.

Setting a New Standard in Investment Accounting

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Exonfund stands at the forefront of innovation, empowering investment firms to navigate increasing regulatory complexities and investor expectations with confidence. By leveraging automation, real-time reporting, and comprehensive financial management tools, Exonfund is setting a new benchmark for investment accounting software.

About Exonfund

Exonfund is a leading provider of cutting-edge financial technology solutions, dedicated to simplifying investment management through advanced accounting and analytics tools. Our mission is to empower investment firms with innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and drive superior financial outcomes.