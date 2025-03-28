Montreal, Canada, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, is thrilled to celebrate the 25-year work anniversary of Sheldon Weiss, a dedicated Strategic Account Manager and Global Account Manager. Since joining Future Electronics, Sheldon has exemplified professionalism, leadership, and a passion for building strong customer relationships.

Sheldon began his career with Future Electronics as a Strategic Account Manager in Montreal Sales. In 2005, he moved to the Orlando market, where he continued to excel, eventually becoming a General Sales Manager in 2011. In 2015, he returned to his passion for account management, and in 2024, he took on the additional role of Global Account.

“Joining Future Electronics was the best decision of my career,” said Sheldon Weiss. “This company has provided me with a fulfilling career and a wonderful life. I’ve had the privilege of meeting some of the best people who have not only helped me grow professionally but have also mentored me in life. I consider my colleagues and customers not as co-workers, but as true friends.”

Throughout his career, Sheldon has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, growing accounts from the ground up and expanding existing account bases significantly. His philosophy of “Listen More, Build Trust, and Stay Persistent” has been a cornerstone of his success, both in business and in life.

Outside of work, Sheldon enjoys traveling, golf, pickleball, and spending time with his loving family, including his wife and two daughters. He also gives back to the community by sponsoring underprivileged children during the holidays, helping them shop for essentials and beyond.

Future Electronics congratulates Sheldon Weiss on 25 years of exceptional service and looks forward to many more years of collaboration and success.

To learn more about careers at Future Electronics, visit the link below:https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###