SproutEd Announces Live CLE Webcast on Business Startup Fundamentals with Marc Snyderman

Legal professionals can earn 1 CLE credit while learning essential legal strategies for business success.

Posted on 2025-03-28 by in Education, Law // 0 Comments

USA, 2025-03-28 — /EPR Network/ — SproutEd, a leading innovator in Continuing Legal Education, is excited to present an upcoming live CLE webcast, “Business Startup Fundamentals”, on April 14, 2025, at 3:00 PM EST. This one-hour session, led by renowned business attorney Marc Snyderman, Esq., will provide critical legal insights for entrepreneurs and attorneys advising startups.

Starting a business involves navigating complex legal considerations that can significantly impact its success. In this engaging webcast, Marc Snyderman will break down essential legal principles, including entity selection, contract law, liability protection, and intellectual property strategies. Attendees will gain practical, real-world guidance to help startups mitigate risk, comply with regulations, and protect their business interests from day one.

Marc Snyderman, founder of Snyderman Law Group and Partner at OGC Solutions, is a seasoned corporate attorney, former Chief Operating Officer, and best-selling author. With deep expertise in business law, governance, and compliance, Snyderman has helped countless companies structure and manage their legal affairs efficiently.

This live webcast is available for $39 or free with a SproutEd Unlimited CLE Membership. Participants will earn 1 General CLE credit, with state-specific accreditation details available upon registration.

