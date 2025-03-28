Plating on Plastics Market Growth: Trends and Future Opportunities to Watch

The global plating on plastics market size is expected to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Rising applications in automotive and electronics industry has been a major factor driving the market growth. POP involves plating a metal such as chrome, nickel and others onto a polymer substrate. It is done in order to deliver functional and decorative benefits to the resin.

Plating ability has an inverse relation with the chemical resistance of the polymer substrate, which means higher the chemical resistance, the more difficult it is to plate. Thus, manufacturers prefer ABS for plating. ABS was estimated as the largest plastic category in 2023 and is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Other popular plastic types include ABS/PC, PBT, PEEK and others.

Applications in electronics are expected to register the fastest growth over the next eight years with an estimated CAGR of around 8.2% from 2024 to 2030. Added benefits of metal to the plastic substrate enhance the overall strength, aesthetic appearance and corrosion resistance of the product. The finished product is light weight and is ideal to be used in automotive, electronics and other end use industries. Increasing environmental concerns and need for cheaper light weight vehicles is posing higher demand for POP market. The application areas of POP are also expanding in utilities, medical devices and consumer goods owing to their wide benefits.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Plating on Plastics Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Plating on Plastics Market Report Highlights

The global plating on plastics market size was valued at USD 614.5 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030

The chrome plating segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 46.1% in 2023 and The nickel product segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030

The Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) plastics segment accounted for 69.6% of market revenue in 2023 and the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene/polycarbonate (ABS/PC) plastics segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2030

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies, especially in the processed automotive & electronics segment. This region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030

Key Plating on Plastics Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the plating on plastics market include MPC Plating Inc., Element Solutions Inc., and Philips Plating Corporation, among many others. Organizations are focusing on increasing their customer base to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships with other major companies.

Phillips Plating Corporation is a supplier in the plating on plastics industry, focusing on cutting-edge electroplating methods that improve the appearance and performance of plastic parts. The company provides a variety of products such as decorative chrome plating, nickel plating, and other surface finishes that are commonly utilized in automotive, consumer electronics, and various industrial sectors.

DuPont, a renowned science and technology company, is recognized for its solutions in multiple sectors such as electronics, automotive, and consumer goods. DuPont provides enhanced materials including conductive inks, specialty coatings, and adhesion promoters in the plating on plastics industry to improve plastic substrates’ performance and appearance for both decorative and functional purposes.

List of Key Players of Plating on Plastics Market

MKS | Atotech

Galva Decoparts Pvt. Ltd.

Phillips Plating Corporation

Precision Plating (Aust) Pty Ltd.

MPC Plating Inc

Quality Plated Products Ltd

Sharrets Plating Inc.

Element Solutions Inc

Leader Plating on Plastc Ltd.

JCU CORPORATION

Dymax

Cybershield, Inc.

ENS Technology

DuPont

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Plating on Plastics Market