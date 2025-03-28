Acne Drugs Market Growth: Driving Factors and Emerging Trends to Watch

The global acne drugs market size is expected to reach USD 13.13 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Several factors such as emergence of biologics, unhealthy lifestyle, and rising disease incidence are anticipated to drive the market.

Acne vulgaris is one of the most common dermatological disorders, affecting 9.4% people worldwide. Although the condition can affect people of all ages, it is most prevalent among teenagers. It has been found that the condition is prevalent in more than 85.0% people between the ages of 12 and 25. Acne can appear in forms ranging from comedones to cystic lesions, depending on its severity.

Retinoids and antibiotics remain the mainstays of acne treatment. Retinoids led the therapeutic classes in 2017, and it is expected to continue this trend through 2025. The therapeutic landscape is witnessing a shift toward combination treatment due to higher efficacy, convenient dosing, and fewer adverse effects.

By mode of administration, topical drugs currently dominate the market. Severe cases see the use of systemic medications such as oral antibiotics, hormonal agents, or other drugs. However, emergence of biologics (Gevokizumab and RA-18C3) will fuel the injectable route of administration. Biologics offer improved clinical advantage over conventional topical treatments since they target inflammatory mechanisms with disease modifying ability.

Discontinuation or termination of key pipeline candidates on account of unsuccessful clinical trials is a major restraint this market faces. Upon launch, Olumacostat glasaretil (Dermira; topical lipid synthesis inhibitor) was expected to be the first topical anti-acne drug with isotretinoin-like results without significant side effects. However, the drug failed to meet clinical endpoints, leading to discontinuation in March 2018. Similarly, SNA-001 (Sienna; silver nanoparticles solution) was deemed unsuccessful in two key trials wherein it was tested in conjunction with 810nm and 1064nm lasers in July 2018. Thesan withdrew TSN2898 from Phase II trials due to drug unavailability. Xenon discontinued development of XEN801 after the drug failed Phase II clinical trials.

Despite being one of the most common dermatological diseases in the world, innovation in acne treatment has been rather limited over the past decade. Drug companies are currently exploring novel treatment approaches including stearoyl CoA desaturase inhibition, melanocortin receptor antagonism, and anti-IL-1 monoclonal antibodies. Impending launch of late-stage pipeline products indicate a promising future for the global acne drugs market.

Acne Drugs Market Report Highlights

Inflammatory acne dominated the market and accounted for a share of 65.4% in 2023. The factors attributing to the growth of the segment are bacterial skin infections that can cause inflammatory acne.

Over the counter (OTC) drugs dominated the market and accounted for a share of 35.9% in 2023.

Topical segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 47.5% in 2023. The segment growth can be attributed to rising demand for topical products due to their ease of use, accurate dosage, and high availability as an over-the-counter drug.

Retail pharmacies dominated the market and accounted for a share of 37.5% in 2023.

North America acne drugs market dominated the market in 2023. The acne drugs market growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of acne, developed healthcare infrastructure, and the strong presence of companies involved in the acne drugs market.

