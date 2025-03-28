Aquatic Ecotoxicological Studies Market 2030: Innovations in Aquatic Research

Aquatic Ecotoxicological Studies Market Growth & Trends

The global aquatic ecotoxicological studies market size is expected to reach USD 750.9 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by growing environmental awareness, the potential risk of toxic substances on aquatic organisms, and the increasing need for ecotoxicological studies to identify and assess environmental risks and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Furthermore, increased focus on environmental sustainability and the requirement for regulatory practices to characterize the long-term effects of toxic substances on aquatic ecosystems and pollution-related issues have fueled the market. Likewise, the studies provide crucial insights into pollutant behavior, bioaccumulation, and ecological pathways, helping to prevent environmental disasters and protect human health. Moreover, the companies are significantly focusing on developing formulations and solutions with lesser threats and adverse impacts on environmental entities. Hence, aquatic ecotoxicological studies are crucial to evaluate the safety of these newly developed formulations on aquatic life before their widespread use.

In addition, the market is significantly growing, with players offering various testing services such as acute toxicity tests, chronic toxicity tests, bioaccumulation studies, biodegradation studies, and others, propelling the market growth. In addition, the growing expansion of facilities for aquatic ecotoxicological studies in various regions across the globe is gaining momentum, driven by a growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable options. For instance, in October 2022, Charles River Laboratories announced the ecotoxicology expansion of its 16,000 m2 site to meet the growing demand for various time-critical testing programs. In addition, the company has completed the construction of six new ecotoxicology laboratories and has upgraded its existing facilities. At its Den Bosch site, the company will now offer expertise in ecotoxicology, toxicology, and environmental risk assessments. Additionally, new facilities will include a custom-designed fish culture system for aquatic ecotoxicology studies. Besides, in early 2023 the testing volumes performed are expected to increase when changes to endocrine disruptor testing requirements. This expansion will allow the company’s clients to effectively continue their studies in accordance with regulatory changes.

Some of the key players in the market are SGS SA, Charles River Laboratories Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Toxi-Coop Ltd., and others. Market players are adopting key strategic initiatives to boost their market presence and expand their business. For instance, in October 2022, EcoAnalysts, Inc. announced its expansion in Florida after its acquisition of Hydrosphere Research Environmental Services, an aquatic ecotoxicity testing service provider.

Aquatic Ecotoxicological Studies Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the acute toxicity tests segment dominated the market in 2023. The segment growth is driven by the increasing lethal concentrations of a substance in the aquatic ecosystem rising need to meet global regulations across the chemical sector before the products are marketed, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, biocides, and industrial chemicals.

Based on end use, pharmaceuticals held the largest market share of 39.4% in 2023. The segment growth is driven by significant penetration of aquatic ecotoxicological studies in the pharmaceutical industry to assess the impact of pharmaceutical products and their active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) on aquatic organisms and ecosystems.

Furthermore, in terms of pharmaceuticals, the human medicine sub-segment held the largest market share in 2023. The segment is driven by the growing adoption of sustainable practices and the increasing need to meet environmental safety standards, contributing to its prominence in this field.

Europe dominated the aquatic ecotoxicological studies market with a share of 32.5% in 2023. The region’s growing pollution in European countries has led to an increasing requirement for ecotoxicological studies to assess the toxicity of chemicals and further detect the effects in the ecosystems caused by the pollutants, contributing to market growth.

Aquatic Ecotoxicological Studies Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aquatic ecotoxicological studies market based on type, end-use, and region:

Aquatic Ecotoxicological Studies Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Acute Toxicity Tests

Chronic Toxicity Tests

Bioaccumulation Studies

Biodegradation Studies

Others

Aquatic Ecotoxicological Studies End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceuticals

Biocides

Agrochemicals

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Others

Aquatic Ecotoxicological Studies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Netherlands Switzerland

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



