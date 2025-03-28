Germany Oral Care Market Growth: Key Trends and Opportunities Shaping the Industry

The Germany oral care market size was estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5 % from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of dental conditions, increasing preference for cosmetic dentistry, and the rise in disposable income. The German government provides insurance coverage for basic dental care including regular checkups, fillings, and dental surgeries. As per an article published by BMC Oral Health in October 2023, approximately 60.0% of the population of Germany opted for regular dental check-ups, showing awareness of dental care. According to a report, the country has nearly 80,000 licensed dentists, and both public and private healthcare insurance plans primarily cover dental care.

Other dental conditions such as cavities, gum disease, and oral cancer, are becoming increasingly common in Germany. Factors such as the aging population, changing dietary habits, and poor oral hygiene growing demand for dental services and oral care products.

According to Clinicaltrial.gov 2022 data, 34 active clinical trials on dental conditions highlight the importance of oral healthcare in the country. Several key healthcare firms provide funds for all the clinical trials to develop a treatment or dental equipment to cure diseases in the country. The rising clinical trials are expected to increase the opportunity for the market players to develop innovative dental equipment, thereby boosting the market growth.

Product Insights

The toothbrush segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 25.4 % in 2023. This is due to the increasing consumer preference for innovative and creative toothbrushes. In addition, key players in the market incorporate natural/organic products in their portfolios to enhance consumer engagement and product sales. For instance, in September 2021, Germany’s Favorite oral care brand GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) launched an innovative toothbrush with novel properties. The product is named DR.BEST, which consists of renewable castor oil-based bristle and 100% plastic-free packaging.

The mouthwash/rinse is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Increasing awareness about oral care among the population and dentists’ recommendations to enhance dental care, is likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, key manufacturers in the oral care market are focusing on the innovative and high efficiency products to improve the oral health and overall experience of consumers.

Distribution Channel Insights

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023, owing to the wide presence of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the country. Moreover, key players investing in the supermarket sector to enhance their geographical product expansion, in turn leading to market growth. For instance, in January 2024, Lidl, a German supermarket chain, announced to opening of a store in Queens, New York.

Key Germany Oral Care Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the oral care market include Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental, Ivoclar Vivadent, Straumann, and Carl Martin GmBH. The market players employ strategic initiatives, such as geographical expansions, mergers and acquisitions through collaborations, and marketing campaigns to leverage growth of the market in the country.

Key Germany Oral Care Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the Germany oral care market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends. Financials, strategy maps & products of these Germany oral care companies are analyzed to map the supply network.

Dentsply Sirona,

KaVo Dental,

Ivoclar Vivadent,

Straumann

Carl Martin GmBH

Biolase Inc.

GC Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare)

Dentsply International Inc.

3M

