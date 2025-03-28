Carbon Disulfide Market 2030: Navigating Regional Demand Dynamics

Carbon Disulfide Market Growth & Trends

The global carbon disulfide market size is estimated to reach USD 181.38 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for cellophane from the packaging industry, coupled with rising use of the compound in production of fertilizers, will boost market growth.

Carbon di sulfide, also known as carbon bisulfide, is a toxic, transparent, flammable, and volatile liquid chemical. Large amounts of this compound are used to manufacture cellophane, carbon tetrachloride, and viscose rayon. Smaller quantities, on the other hand, are used for solvent extraction or conversion into other chemical products, especially as a catalyst in rubber vulcanization or agents in the flotation process of ore concentration.

The carbon disulfide market is segmented based on application into rubber, rayon, fibre, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and packaging. In 2016, agriculture accounted for 13.6% of the total market revenue, owing to large-scale adoption of the compound in fertilizers and pesticides. The packaging application is expected to reach USD 19.79 million by 2025. Production of cellophane for the packaging industry is being carried out on a large scale in Asia Pacific, owing to increasing demand for packaging material. Carbon di sulfide is used extensively as an accelerator in the rubber vulcanisation process.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Carbon Disulfide Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Carbon Disulfide Market Report Highlights

In 2024, the agriculture application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 14.1%, driven by its essential role in pest control, soil fumigation, and crop protection.

By application, the packaging industry segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period, owing to its key role in the production of cellulose-based materials such as rayon and cellophane.

In 2024, the North America carbon disulfide market held a substantial revenue share, driven by robust demand from the textile and agricultural industries.

Carbon Disulfide Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global carbon disulfide market based on application, and region:

Carbon Disulfide Application Outlook (Volume, Million Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Rubber

Rayon

Fibre

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Packaging

Others

Carbon Disulfide Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Kilograms; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Russia UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia India

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



Curious about the Carbon Disulfide Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.