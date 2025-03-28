Metaverse In Gaming Market 2030: The Future of Fun

Metaverse In Gaming Market Growth & Trends

The global metaverse in gaming market size is expected to reach USD 236.20 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Adopting blockchain technology within the gaming industry is a robust foundation, which offers a secure and transparent framework for managing in-game transactions and assets. This increased integration of blockchain technology enhances the attraction of metaverse games, captivating the interest of gamers and developers.

Gaming companies are already building an early prototype of the metaverse to cater to the growth opportunities in the future. For example, the widely played Fortnite and Minecraft games as well as the popular Roblox game platform have integrated many phases of the metaverse, containing virtual platforms where players meet and play games using social attributes such as in-game chats. Multiple gaming companies are offering in-game assets and in-game payment systems, which includes props, weapons and vehicles, clothes, and skins that travel with players across platforms such as gaming console, PC, and mobile device, among others. Such developments in the metaverse are expected to boost the market demand over the forecast period.

U.S. Metaverse In Gaming Market size and growth rate, 2023 - 2030

Several companies operating in the sector are focused on expanding their market presence to cater to the larger consumer base and to strengthen their foothold in the industry. For instance, in September 2023, SERACLE LTD., a global Web3 infrastructure provider, expanded its presence into the Saudi Arabian market following the introduction of “Marhabaverse”. This platform is expected to revolutionize the way brands interact with the ever-changing realm of Web3 Gaming and the Metaverse. Such advancements are poised to fuel the market’s growth in the coming years.

Metaverse In Gaming Market Report Highlights

  • Based on the component segment, hardware accounted for the largest market share of around 43.0% in 2022. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for VR and AR devices
  • Based on technology, the AR and VR segment accounted for the largest market share of over 42.0% in 2022. The ability of social interaction within the metaverse with the help of these technologies is driving the segment growth
  • Based on the age group segment, the 21-35 years age group accounted for the largest revenue share of over 36.0% in 2022. The inclination of this age demographic toward early technology adoption presents an opportunity for driving growth in the metaverse in the gaming sector
  • Based on genre, the adventure segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to its immersive storytelling and narrative-driven gameplay
  • Based on region, the North American market captured the highest market share in 2022. The substantial market share is primarily attributed to a combination of technological advancements and widespread adoption of gaming culture

Metaverse In Gaming Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market based on component, technology, age group, genre, and region:

Metaverse In Gaming Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Metaverse In Gaming Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • AR & VR
  • MR
  • Blockchain
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Others

Metaverse In Gaming Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Below 21 Years
  • 21 – 35 Years
  • 36 – 50 Years
  • 51 Years and Above

Metaverse In Gaming Genre Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Role-playing Games (RPGs)
  • Simulation
  • Sports and Racing
  • Strategy
  • Sandbox
  • Card and Casino Games
  • Others

Metaverse In Gaming Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

