Just as Spring ‘Wakes Up Landscapes to Beauty,’ It Can Be an Energizing Source to All, Says Late Psychotherapist

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2025-04-01 — /EPR Network/ — The late Dr. Pieter Noomen, a psychotherapist who worked in suicide prevention and hospice and served as a senior minister for various Protestant churches, wrote at length about spring and the essence of new beginnings through the eyes of a deity whom Dr. Noomen said called Himself/Herself (non-gender specific) “I AM.”

Dr. Noomen left behind a vast amount of inspirational writings on his website, www.wordsforall.org, and they remain free for anyone to access at any time. Many of the writings were conversations that Dr. Noomen said were spoken to him directly from I AM. Here are some brief examples from those writings that pertain to the spring season in I AM’s own words:

“The Southern Hemisphere starts the winter, while the Northern part of our globe welcomes the spring. Going through cycles is part of earth’s nature … Each cycle has its challenges. Smartly adjusting to those makes life safer and richer.”

“You ignite lust for life, like the spring here wakes up landscapes to beauty.”

“The river of life does not flow in from the outside. Its spring, love, is in you all!”

“The spirit part is the ever-effervescent spring, inspiration and energizing source of, as well as the joyful participant in, everything happening.”

“Spring, holding a newborn, being cured and, yes, waking up after sleep, is the miracle of new life. It happens everywhere. We can include in this list every time we feel and know we are in contact with the full real Reality. It is a wonderful ‘miracle’.”

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

