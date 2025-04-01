Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market 2030: Industry’s Liquid Gold

Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global water desalination plant equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 73,616.8 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising concerns regarding water scarcity and a significant increase in industrial activities are likely to drive the growth of the market.

The scarcity of freshwater reserves, coupled with the rising demand for water in various arid regions, as these areas lack sources of surface water such as lakes and rivers, has resulted in augmenting the number of desalination plants globally. Since 1990, over half of the wetlands on the earth have disappeared owing to climatic changes. Moreover, according to the United Nations’ World Water Development Report 2024, 2.2 billion people lacked access to safely managed drinking water services in 2022, thereby contributing to water scarcity globally.a

Furthermore, the increasing energy efficiency in water desalination plant equipment is poised to drive significant cost savings and stimulate market growth. As advancements in technology reduce the energy consumption required for desalination technologies, the market for such equipment is expected to experience robust growth, driven by both cost-effectiveness and heightened demand for sustainable water solutions. This reduction in energy expenditure not only enhances the economic feasibility of desalination projects but also encourages their adoption in regions facing water scarcity.

Advanced desalination equipment is being developed using data analytics and machine learning algorithms. These technologies can optimize membrane design and operation, leading to improved water recovery rates and reduced energy consumption. For example, machine learning models can analyze historical data to identify optimal operating conditions for desalination membranes, maximizing their performance and efficiency.

Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Report Highlights

Based on equipment, the desalination device segment led the market and accounted for 44.3% of the overall revenue share in 2023. This can be attributed to the high importance and cost-intensive desalination process by technologies such as reverse osmosis, multi-stage distillation (MSF), and multi-effect distillation (MED).

In terms of revenue, the brackish water segment is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising technological innovation and development of cost-effective systems for desalination.

Based on application, the municipal source segment led the market and accounted for 50.7% of the overall revenue share in 2023. The growing urban population, combined with the expansion of megacities around the world, is expected to drive the growth of the municipal segment over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the below 10 m3/hr is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand of potable water in smaller communities, remote areas, and some of industries which requires high-purity of water.

Water Desalination Plant Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global water desalination plant equipment market based on equipment, source, application, production capacity, and region:

Water Desalination Plant Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2018 – 2030)

Pretreatment System

Desalination Device

Post-Processing System

Cleaning System

Electrical Control System

Water Desalination Plant Equipment Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2018 – 2030)

Seawater

Brackish water

River water

Others

Water Desalination Plant Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2018 – 2030)

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Water Desalination Plant Equipment Production Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2018 – 2030)

Below 10 m3/hr

11-100 m3/hr

101-400 m3/hr

401-1,000 m3/hr

1,001-1,500 m3/hr

Above 1,500 m3/hr

Water Desalination Plant Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Units, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Spain Greece UK France Italy Germany

Asia Pacific China India Australia Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Qatar Iran UAE Nigeria South Africa Morocco



