Patient Positioning Systems Market Grows with Rise in Surgical and Diagnostic Procedures

The global osseointegration implants market size is estimated to reach USD 14.24 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing number of joint replacement surgeries among geriatric population, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and advancement in healthcare facilities are anticipated to drive the osseointegration implants market.

Key players have been using different strategies such as new product launch, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their foothold in this market. For instance, in April 2018, Integrum SE introduced a revolutionary OPRA implant system. According to the company, the product will be initially available only in London and would be distributed through London International Patient Services (LIPS), a U.K.-based healthcare treatment organization for international patients seeking treatment.

The osseointegration implants market in developed economies, such as U.S., Germany, France, and Australia, is comparatively mature owing to presence of key market players in these countries and high demand for such products.

On the other hand, emerging countries in Asia and Latin America currently have a moderate adoption rate of these products, presenting lucrative growth opportunities in future. Economic growth and rising disposable income in these countries are anticipated to propel market growth. Manufacturing companies have been investing in these rapidly developing markets, provided pricing and distribution activities are undertaken efficiently.

Osseointegration Implants Market Report Highlights

By product, dental implants are projected to exhibit significant CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to large number of patients along with increasing number of dental surgeries, especially in U.S. and Europe

In 2023, the metallic implants segment dominated the market, due to the widespread use of metals such as titanium, stainless steel, and cobalt-chromium alloys

Asian countries are estimated to witness the lucrative growth in this market due to increase in penetration of market players, rising disposable income, expanding geriatric population, and surge in road traffic accidents.

Key Osseointegration Implants Company Insights

Some of the major companies in the osseointegration implants market are Medtronic, Stryker, Smith+Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, and others. Companies are focusing on improving their market position and product quality through product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and more.

Smith+Nephew is a medical technology company specializing in products that aid in the repair, regeneration, and replacement of soft and hard tissues. The company also deals with the manufacturing and sale of advanced wound management products, arthroscopy products, orthopedic products, and more.

Dentsply Sirona is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company specializes in the manufacturing and sale of laboratory and specialty products related to dental supplies.

List of Key Players in the Osseointegration Implants Market

Medtronic

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Institut Straumann AG

CONMED Corporation

Integrum Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona.

CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH

OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD.

