The NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit Combines an Expanded Carrier Board Design with Preinstalled AI Optimization Software Package

Eindhoven, The Netherlands, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand, a leading provider of professional developer boards, has announced the release of the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, available exclusively on the company’s UP Shop.

Comprised of an NVIDIA® Jetson Orin Nano™ module with Super Mode support, custom AAEON carrier board, and a preinstalled Jetson Platform Services software package, the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit reflects a notable expansion for UP, which since its inception has been renowned for its ability to leverage the newest Intel® technologies across a range of industrial maker boards across standardized form factors.

While not AAEON’s first developer kit to provide preinstalled software tools, the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit is the company’s first to do so on an NVIDIA-accelerated platform. This new offering will provide AAEON customers an array of software tools dedicated to AI model optimization, distinguishing the kit from AAEON’s broader NVIDIA-based product catalog, which typically focuses on industrial, deployment-ready system-on-modules.

Equipped with an 8GB NVIDIA® Jetson Orin Nano™ module with Super Mode support, the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit offers up to 67 TOPS of AI performance, as well as distinguishing itself from standard NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kits with 256GB of NVMe storage available via M.2 2280 M-Key, and a bundled Raspberry Pi camera module.

In terms of physical I/O, the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit offers six USB Type-A ports for USB 3.2 Gen 2 signals alongside two DB-9 ports for CANBus and RS-232(RX/TX/GND)/422/485 and one HDMI 1.4b port. In addition to this, the kit hosts four RJ-45 ports for Gigabit Ethernet, with an optional power module for PoE function.

The kit also grants a variety of connectors and pin headers, including UART for out-of-band management (OOB), a second RS-232/422/485 interface, two MIPI connectors, and a 40-pin Header compliant with NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit. For expansion, the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit adds to the standard M.2 M and E-Key slots provided by most with the inclusion of an M.2 2242/3042/3052 B-Key with onboard SIM.

To give its customers a professional development platform that can be subsequently integrated with projects to provide them a clear route to market deployment, the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit has a number of industrial specifications. Most notably, the kit possesses a 12V to 24V power input tolerance and -25°C to 70°C temperate range.

“UP is committed to providing agile professional platforms to bridge the gap between initial concept and mass production for professional developers,” said Victor Lai, Managing Director of UP Bridge the Gap and AAEON Technology Europe. “By providing a kit already equipped with the software and hardware needed to transition directly from the building and evaluation stages to mass production, we believe we can make it much easier for members of the developer community to launch real-world solutions with greater efficiency.”

UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015, which since its inception has strived to produce developer platforms for all, becoming one of the developer community’s most trustworthy and innovative brands. UP is committed to providing professional developer platforms to help its customers accelerate and bridge the gap between initial concept and mass production for professional developers.

The NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit is available for order exclusively on the UP Shop, and ships with the Jetson Platform Services software package preinstalled and one Raspberry Pi MIPI camera module. Also included in this bundle are a 60W power adapter and fan kit for the product.

For detailed specifications or more information about the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, please visit its dedicated product page on the UP Shop or contact an AAEON representative.

