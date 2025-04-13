Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine Launches Stress Awareness Month Special to Help St. Petersburg Residents Find Relief

St. Petersburg, FL, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — In recognition of Stress Awareness Month this April, Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine is unveiling a powerful new offer designed to help local residents reduce stress, restore balance, and boost their well-being naturally.

Throughout the entire month of April, the clinic is offering an exclusive Stress Beater Package — featuring two rejuvenating sessions combining Cloud 10 Acupuncture, Energy Healing, and a personalized Herbal Stress Formula prescription, all for just $150, a 50% off savings. This unique package provides the community with a safe, natural, and effective way to combat stress, anxiety, and overwhelm during one of the most demanding times of the year.

“Stress is more than just a feeling — it affects every system in the body,” says Dr. Justin Mandel, DOM, the founder of Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine. “With over 23 years of clinical experience and more than 70,000 treatments performed, I have seen firsthand how profoundly stress impacts health. That’s why we’ve designed this special Stress Beater package to give patients the deep relief they need without medications or side effects.”

The Stress Beater sessions are carefully crafted to address stress from multiple angles. Patients experience Cloud 10 Acupuncture, a gentle, deeply relaxing treatment designed to calm the nervous system and release physical tension. Each session also includes Energy Healing, an intuitive therapy to restore energetic balance and promote emotional clarity. To extend the benefits beyond the clinic, each patient receives a customized Herbal Stress Formula designed to naturally support relaxation and resilience at home.

Stress Awareness Month is the ideal time for individuals to take action, prioritize their well-being, and explore natural methods to manage stress more effectively. “We wanted to make this program affordable and accessible,” Dr. Mandel adds. “Stress is at an all-time high, and we want people to know there is hope — and help — right here in St. Pete.”

Appointments are limited and expected to fill quickly. To reserve your Stress Beater Package or learn more, visit www.EliteCare.clinic or call (727) 551-0850.