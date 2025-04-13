ODM Honours Odisha’s Finest Talents at Utkala Pratibha Samman 2025

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ —In a spectacular celebration of Odisha’s excellence, ODM Educational Group conferred prestigious accolades upon 11 extraordinary individuals whose contributions have elevated the state’s cultural and intellectual landscape.

The prestigious “Utkala Pratibha Samman-2025” ceremony, held on the pious occasion of Utkala Divas at ODM Public School’s campus, brought together luminaries from arts, literature, sports, social service, and public administration in a dazzling showcase of Odisha’s finest talents.

Law & Excise Minister Shri Prithviraj Harichandan graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Justice Aditya Kumar Mahapatra of the Odisha High Court attended as the guest of honour. The event began with an auspicious inauguration by Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, the visionary founder and chairman of ODM Educational Group.

Among the distinguished honoraries were Padma Shri Pratibha Satapathy (renowned literary figure) and celebrated sculptor Padma Shri Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, alongside Dr Keshav Chandra Satapathy (Regional Director, D.A.V. Educational Group). The athletic prowess of Odisha found representation in Indian Hockey Team Vice-captain Amit Rohidas.

The cultural sphere saw recognition of Ollywood sensation Sabyasachi Mishra, while eminent social worker Jagdananda was honoured for humanitarian contributions. Other distinguished recipients included prominent physician Dr Shankar Ramchandani, Prameya Group Editor Gopal Krishna Mohapatra, IPS officer (ADG) Saumendra Priyadarshi, Industrialist and Entrepreneur Priyadarshi Nanu Pani, and Sambad Executive Director Tanya Patnaik.

School Director Indumati Ray, School Management Committee President Prof. (Dr.) P.K. Das and Chief Executive Officer Swoyan Satyendu extended a warm welcome to the guests and managed the proceedings with immaculate precision.

In his address, Dr. Minaketan emphasised the initiative’s core mission: “Utkala Pratibha Samman is committed to identifying outstanding talents of Utkala and widely publicising their achievements through our dedicated mediums.” He expressed profound gratitude to all participants for their valuable time and engagement.

The dignitaries unanimously lauded ODM’s exceptional efforts in preserving and promoting Odia language, literature, and cultural heritage. They noted that such recognition would inspire future generations to pursue excellence while remaining rooted in their cultural identity.

A highlight of the ceremony was the launch of “Utkal Pratibha-2025,” a comprehensive magazine documenting the achievements of Odisha’s luminaries and cultural heritage.

This annual celebration by ODM Educational Group has evolved into one of Odisha’s most respected platforms for recognising excellence across diverse fields. By honouring these exceptional individuals, ODM reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering cultural pride among students and the broader community.

The ceremony witnessed attendance from numerous educationists, cultural personalities, and distinguished citizens, all united in their appreciation for ODM’s initiative to celebrate Odisha’s excellence.