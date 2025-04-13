Orases Named To 2025 Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic List For Fastest-Growing Companies

Frederick, MD, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Orases, a premier custom software development company based in Frederick, MD, is proud to announce its recognition on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, ranking among the fastest-growing private companies in the region. This prestigious honor highlights Orases’ continued growth, innovation, and commitment to delivering cutting-edge software solutions to businesses across industries.

The Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list spotlights the most dynamic private companies in Delaware, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, recognizing those that have demonstrated outstanding revenue growth and entrepreneurial success. This year’s honorees have played an integral role in driving the regional economy, contributing to job creation, industry advancements, and sustainable business growth.

“Being recognized on the 2025 Inc. Regionals list is a tremendous achievement for our team,” said Nick Damoulakis, CEO of Orases. “It reflects the dedication and passion we bring to every client project. Our focus remains on delivering innovative software solutions that drive measurable business impact, and we’re incredibly proud of the growth we’ve achieved together.”

A Legacy of Innovation & Excellence

Since its founding in 2000, Orases has continued to strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner, providing custom software solutions that enable businesses to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation. Through a culture of collaboration, transparency, and continuous innovation, Orases continues to create scalable, tailor-made applications that empower businesses to thrive.

The company’s recent growth has been particularly noteworthy in the areas of artificial intelligence integration, cloud-native development, and enterprise software modernization. With a client retention rate of 96% and over 950 successful projects completed, Orases has established itself as a leader in delivering transformative digital solutions across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and other key sectors. The company’s commitment to excellence is further evidenced by its investment in emerging technologies and ongoing professional development of its team members.

About the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic List

The Inc. Regionals list is an extension of the Inc. 5000 and showcases the fastest-growing private companies within specific U.S. regions. Each honoree is ranked based on consistent revenue growth and industry impact, highlighting businesses that are transforming the economy at the local and national levels.

To see the full 2025 Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, visit inc.com/mid-atlantic.

About Orases

Orases is an award-winning custom software development company specializing in designing innovative digital solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. With a team of experienced professionals, Orases delivers bespoke software solutions that help organizations streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and achieve greater efficiency through technology. To learn more, visit us at https://orases.com/.

