Shanxi, China, 2025-04-13 — /EPR Network/ — Starting from April 4, China has launched a series of countermeasures in response to U.S. actions. The Tariff Commission of the State Council, the Ministry of Commerce, and the General Administration of Customs of China have successively announced multiple countermeasures against the United States. These measures include imposing a 34% tariff on all U.S.-origin imported goods, filing a case against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism, adding multiple U.S. entities to the export control list, implementing export controls on medium and heavy rare earth-related items, and suspending the qualifications of six U.S. companies for exporting to China.

On the morning of April 5, six business associations, including the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-Products, issued a statement firmly opposing the U.S. imposition of “tariffs of equivalence” and supporting the countermeasures taken by the Chinese government.

On April 4, 2025, China will impose a 34% tariff on all U.S.-origin imported goods starting from 12:01 AM on April 10. Filing a case against the U.S. at the WTO dispute settlement mechanism. On April 4, 2025, the Ministry of Commerce of China announced the addition of 16 U.S. entities to the export control list: High Point Aerotechnologies

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Source Intelligence, Inc.

Coalition For A Prosperous America

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Edge Autonomy Operations LLC

Cyberlux Corporation

Hudson Technologies Co.

Saronic Technologies, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Stick Rudder Enterprises LLC

Cubic Corporation

S3 AeroDefense

TCOM, Limited Partnership

TextOre

ACT1 Federal Implementing export controls on medium and heavy rare earth-related items: On April 4, the Ministry of Commerce of China, in conjunction with the General Administration of Customs, issued a notice on implementing export control measures for seven categories of medium and heavy rare earth-related items, including samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, which officially took effect on the date of publication. China has reactivated the “Unreliable Entities List” to impose sanctions on 11 companies involved in arms sales: Skydio Inc.

BRINC Drones, Inc.

Red Six Solutions

SYNEXXUS, Inc.

Firestorm Labs, Inc.

Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, Inc.

HavocAI

Neros Technologies

Domo Tactical Communications

Rapid Flight LLC

Insitu, Inc. The Ministry of Commerce of China has decided to conduct an industrial competitiveness investigation into imported medical CT tubes starting from April 4, 2025, and has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imported medical CT tubes originating from the United States and India. The General Administration of Customs of China has announced the suspension of the qualification of U.S. company C&D (USA) INC. for exporting sorghum to China. The General Administration of Customs of China has issued a notice suspending the export of poultry products from two U.S. poultry companies to China. The General Administration of Customs of China has announced the suspension of the qualification for exporting poultry bone meal to China for three companies, including American Proteins Inc. The China Market Supervision Administration has launched an investigation into DuPont China Group Co., Ltd. for suspected violations of the “Anti-Monopoly Law of the People’s Republic of China.” China, in collaboration with the European Union, Japan, and 16 other WTO members, is preparing to jointly submit objections.

