North America Fire Pits Market Grows with Rising Demand for Outdoor Living Spaces

The North America fire pits market is projected to reach a value of USD 4.30 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2025 and 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key drivers of this growth include an increased interest in outdoor social gatherings, colder regional climates, and the rising popularity of enhancing outdoor living spaces. Homeowners around the world are embracing fire pits as a way to enrich their outdoor environments with the comfort and ambiance typically found indoors.

Market expansion is further fueled by a surge in outdoor recreational activities across the globe, including camping, hiking, mountaineering, cycling, and adventure sports. The COVID-19 pandemic notably boosted outdoor engagement, with the 2021 Outdoor Participation Trends Report noting a record 53% participation rate among Americans aged six and above in outdoor recreation during 2020.

To strengthen their presence and market share, manufacturers are expanding geographically and forming strategic alliances with buyers. Product innovation also plays a crucial role. For instance, Crate & Barrel launched a concept store in Pasadena, California, in January 2020, offering design support through 3D renderings, mood boards, and floor plans—featuring home décor elements such as fire pits and outdoor furniture.

According to Fixr’s 2021 report on top outdoor living trends, outdoor fireplaces and heaters are among the most effective upgrades for creating year-round outdoor living spaces. Zillow also reported in 2021 that homes featuring fire pits, chimineas, or outdoor fireplaces sold 2.8 days faster than those without such amenities. These factors are expected to further boost market growth.

Technological advancements by fire pit manufacturers are anticipated to accelerate market development throughout the forecast period. One example is EcoSmart Fire, which offers fire pits powered by natural gas, piped propane, or sustainable bioethanol. Ethanol, also referred to as bioethanol, is a clean-burning, low-maintenance fuel source that produces no smoke, ash, or soot—making it a modern and eco-friendly choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

Growing demand for fire pits in both residential and commercial outdoor settings reflects a broader desire for relaxing, atmospheric outdoor dining and entertainment spaces. For example, concrete fire pits were identified as a leading choice for prefabricated kits in the article 2021 Fire Pit Trends by Patio Creations, thanks to their sleek, contemporary look and suitability for outdoor use.

Highlights from the North America Fire Pits Market Report:

Wood-burning fire pits held approximately 47% of the market in 2024, driven by their traditional and rustic appeal among homeowners.

Classic fire pits captured around 40% of the market in 2024, popular for blending functionality with aesthetic appeal and serving as central features for gatherings and cooking.

Outdoor applications made up about 31% of the market share in 2024, emphasizing fire pits’ dual role in style and utility across patios, gardens, and backyards.

B2C sales channels dominated with roughly 64% of the market in 2024, supported by growth in both online and physical retail platforms. E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Wayfair, and niche outdoor living retailers have seen significant traction due to their variety, convenience, and competitive pricing.

Key Players in the North America Fire Pits Market:

The Outdoor GreatRoom Company LLC

Fire Pit Art

Breeo Industries LLC

Solo Stove (Solo Brands)

Tropitone Furniture Co., Inc.

The Blue Rooster Company

Prism Hardscapes

Ohio Flame, Inc.

Camp Chef (Vista Outdoor Operations LLC)

Paloform

