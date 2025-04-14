Bronchodilators Market Grows with Rising Prevalence of Asthma and COPD Cases

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global bronchodilators market is projected to reach USD 28.75 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.29% from 2023 to 2030. This market expansion is largely driven by the rising geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions. Chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are notably more common among older adults.

The demand for bronchodilators is rising significantly due to the growing incidence of respiratory disorders. One of the key contributing factors is the increasing number of smokers, which elevates the risk of conditions like asthma and COPD. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were over 1.3 billion smokers globally in 2021, with 80% residing in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This demographic faces accelerated lung function decline and higher mortality rates. Data from the American Lung Association shows that 17% of individuals with asthma are smokers, compared to 13.7% in the non-asthmatic population. These figures highlight the need for continuous bronchodilator usage, thereby boosting market demand.

Efforts from both public and private organizations to enhance awareness are also fueling market growth. Global initiatives such as the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) are collaborating with public health officials and healthcare providers to promote awareness and improve the treatment and prevention of COPD. Pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca, Cipla, and Teva are also leveraging social media platforms to run awareness campaigns, including ‘Get Real’, ‘#Laugh4Lungs’, ‘Inhalers are Right for Asthma’, and ‘Inhaler is Boon for Asthma’. These campaigns not only educate patients but also encourage greater use of bronchodilators and preventive care.

Further market growth is anticipated as regional players continue investing in research and development to innovate effective treatments for respiratory disorders. Strategic collaborations among companies are helping to address unmet medical needs through shared resources for product development and supply chain enhancements. Additionally, companies are expanding their portfolios with new product launches. For instance, in September 2021, AstraZeneca initiated development of a combination inhaler containing the inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) budesonide and short-acting beta2-agonist (SABA) albuterol for asthma treatment. If approved, this would become the first ICS/SABA rescue inhaler available in the U.S.

Bronchodilators Market Highlights:

Beta adrenergic bronchodilators led the market in 2022, driven by an increasing number of generic approvals from the FDA to meet growing demand.

Oral formulations are expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, as they are the second most preferred administration method among clinicians and patients.

Asthma-related treatments dominated the market in 2022, due to the global rise in asthma cases.

North America held the largest market share in 2022, owing to the presence of major industry players, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and better affordability.

Key Players in the Bronchodilators Market:

GSK plc.

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

