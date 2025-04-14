Fruit Puree Market Grows with Rising Demand for Natural and Clean Label Ingredients

According to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global fruit puree market is projected to reach USD 7.48 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is being driven by the rising use of fruit puree in a variety of applications including bakery, confectionery, baby food, and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, factors such as rapid urbanization and the expanding working population are boosting the demand for processed and packaged food, thereby increasing the need for fruit puree in the food processing sector.

Among the product segments, tropical and exotic fruit purees accounted for the largest market share in 2024, representing over 37.7% of global revenue. The segment’s growth is largely due to the broad availability and extensive application of tropical fruits. Meanwhile, citrus fruit puree is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, attributed to its rich vitamin and nutrient content.

In 2024, the beverages segment emerged as the leading application category, capturing the largest share of overall market revenue. A growing health-conscious consumer base and rising disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India have fueled the demand for packaged juices, thereby driving increased usage of fruit puree in beverages.

Sales of baby food products are also witnessing a significant increase, spurred by heightened parental concerns over food adulteration. This, along with a rising preference for premium baby food offerings, is expected to propel further growth in the baby food segment in the coming years.

Fruit Puree Market Report Highlights:

The tropical and exotic fruit puree segment dominated the global market in 2024 with over 37.7% share, supported by its widespread use in food and beverages.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by growing demand for fruit puree in both commercial and home-based beverage preparation, especially in countries like China and India.

Beverages remained the top application area in 2024, holding the largest portion of global revenue.

Innovation in product offerings is expected to be a key focus for industry players in the near term.

Key Company Insights: Major companies operating in the global fruit puree market include Oregon Fruit Products, The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley, and AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, among others. In response to increasing demand for natural and organic options, along with rising competition, these companies are adopting strategies such as product line expansion, acquisitions, enhanced customer engagement, greater online presence, and improved digital marketing.

Döhler GmbH , known for its natural food and beverage ingredients, offers a wide-ranging portfolio that includes flavor solutions, health ingredients, plant-based elements, dried fruits, and more. Its purees are processed with advanced technology and are packaged to suit diverse applications and market needs.

Oregon Fruit Company provides an extensive selection of products, including purees, concentrates, shelf-stable fruit items, and canned goods. Their puree range features fruits such as mango, apricot, cherry, lemon, blood orange, cranberry, peach, and others.

