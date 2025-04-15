Small to Enterprise: Scalable Software for the U.S. Medical Spa Market

U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market is anticipated to reach USD 282.7 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in awareness and popularity of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and anti-aging treatments is propelling the demand for medical spa services. Many individuals prioritize preventive measures to maintain a healthy appearance, which, in turn, amplifies the interest in non-invasive procedures offered by medical spas. Medical spa professionals are increasingly recognizing the potential benefits of utilizing such software, leading to its wider adoption.

The growing number of medical spas is driving the need for software solutions that can help businesses stand out and provide a better patient experience, leading to increased market demand. Key players in the U.S. medical spa management software market are constantly engaged in strategies such as new launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to further expand and gain higher market share. For instance, in July 2023, Birch Medical Spas partnered with The Amara Med Spa, which is expected to help these players expand further across the country.

The increasing popularity of aesthetic treatments such as laser hair removal, chemical peels, and injectables has led to a rise in the number of medical spas, driving the demand for specialized software solutions to manage their operations. As the medical spa industry becomes more competitive, businesses are focusing on improving patient satisfaction, which requires efficient and effective management of operations, further leading to increased demand for software solutions.

U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market Report Highlights

Based on the type segment, web and cloud-based medical spa management software dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 68.7% owing to its diverse benefits and features, such as accessibility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, security features, and automatic updates.

Based on the application, appointment management dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 29.9% owing to multiple advantages such as centralized scheduling, increased efficiency, and improved patient experience.

Some of the key market players operating in the market include Agilysys NV LLC, Birch Medical & Wellness; Booksy (Versum), PatientNow/EnvisionNow, Mindbody, Nextech Systems, LLC, Rosy Salon Software, SpaSoft (Gary Jonas Computing Ltd.), Square (Block, Inc.), Silverbyte LTD, Vagaro Inc; and Zenoti Software Solutions Inc.

In September 2021, Zenoti, a prominent supplier of cloud-based spa and salon management solutions, disclosed its acquisition of SuperSalon Software, a company specializing in salon and spa management based in the United States. This strategic move bolstered Zenoti’s market dominance and broadened its product portfolio to encompass functionalities tailored for medical spas.

U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. medical spa management software market based on type, application, and region.

U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Web and cloud-based

On-premises

U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Appointment management

Customer relationship management

Analytics & reporting

Inventory

Others

U.S. Medical Spa Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

West

Midwest

Northeast

Southwest

Southeast

