Combining Procedures: Rhinoplasty and Other Facial Surgeries in the U.S.

U.S. Rhinoplasty Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. Rhinoplasty Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in social media platforms and access to information has led to increased awareness among patients regard to ding cosmetic procedures and their benefits. This has led to an increase in the demand for rhinoplasty surgeries to enhance facial aesthetics and boost self-confidence. According to the report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2020, 15.6 million cosmetic procedures and 3,52,555 nose reshaping surgeries were performed in the U.S.

Innovations in surgical techniques and devices have improved the safety, efficacy, and outcomes of rhinoplasty surgeries. Advances in medical technology have revolutionized the field of cosmetic surgery, making rhinoplasty procedures safer, more precise, and with reduced downtime. Innovations such as 3D imaging, computer-assisted design, and minimally invasive techniques have contributed to the popularity of rhinoplasty. These advancements have made the procedure more accessible and appealing to patients, contributing to market growth.

An increased emphasis on patient safety and satisfaction has driven reputable plastic surgeons to prioritize delivering high-quality care and results in line with ethical standards and best practices. The trend towards achieving natural-looking results has become prominent in the field of cosmetic surgery, including rhinoplasty.

U.S. Rhinoplasty Market Report Highlights

Based on treatment type, the augmentation segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 17.7% in 2023. Augmentation rhinoplasty, also known as a “nose job,” is a surgical procedure aimed at enhancing the projection of the nasal dorsum (nasal bridge) on the profile view. This procedure is popular in the field of plastic surgery, particularly for individuals seeking to improve their cosmetic appearance

Based on technique, the open rhinoplasty segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 51.35% in 2023. This is attributable to the direct visualization it offers and allows for more precise modifications to be made to the nasal structures, leading to better outcomes for patients

U.S. Rhinoplasty Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. rhinoplasty market report based on treatment type, technique, and region:

U.S. Rhinoplasty Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Augmentation

Reduction

Post traumatic

Reconstructive

Revision

Filler

Others

U.S. Rhinoplasty Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Open Rhinoplasty

Closed Rhinoplasty

U.S. Rhinoplasty Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

U.S.

West



Midwest



Northeast



Southwest



Southeast

