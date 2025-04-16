This New Boston Architectural Firm Takes A Client-Focused Approach to Modern, Sustainable Design

Boston, MA, 2025-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — Creativity, functionality, sustainability and client-driven design. That’s the foundation upon which Boston architect Matthew Arnold recently unveiled ArnoldAnd, a boutique architectural practice serving residential, commercial and hospitality client in Boston and beyond.

Prior to launching ArnoldAnd, Arnold has worked as an architect in the city of Boston and surrounding areas for the past two decades, most notably at Hacin of Boston’s South End. In that time, he earned a reputation for work that masterfully blended modern design and sustainability features within historic homes and buildings—both throughout the city and greater Boston. So much so that when he launched ArnoldAnd at the end of 2024, Modern Luxury Interiors Magazine named Arnold as part of its “Ones to Watch” class of 2025.

“At ArnoldAnd, our mission is to create a design with our clients that elevates their life, enhances the community and truly reflects their vision—with me being the instrument that makes it happen,” said Arnold. “How we get there is through a close, collaborative process and a real attention to detail—understanding what matters in the day-to-day lives of our clients.”

To help launch his new company, Arnold hired AgencyBel (www.agencybel.com) of Milton, Mass. to create the ArnoldAnd brand, including website, social media and other collaterals.

“I chose ArnoldAnd as the company name because architecture isn’t created in isolation. Every project is shaped by collaboration, conversation, and the push and pull of ideas,” said Arnold. “So, each project truly is Arnold and you name it…clients…builders…context…innovation. We’re ArnoldAnd because every project starts with a conversation.”

One of those projects is the Charles Cove house in Dover, Mass. Originally built in 1868, the house has undergone a number of additions over the years, the last being in the 1960s.

“This is a signature ArnoldAnd project with a modern family in a classically historic New England home,” said Arnold. The challenge is being mindful and respectful of the 1860s portion of the house while still creating something that’s new, exciting, and is the way the family wants to live in the home.”

On the commercial/hospitality side, ArnoldAnd is working with Chef Colin Lynch, of Traveler Street Hospitality in the South End, on the design of a casual dining restaurant in Allston.

“Travel Street Hospitality’s other establishments are high-end. I know because I worked on the design at my previous job. The unique design challenge on this project has been translating that high-end restaurant expertise into a relaxed and welcoming pizza spot,” said Arnold. “It’s also been a fun challenge, and I think patrons will be pleasantly surprised to see how a renowned Chef known for fine dining can figuratively let his hair down.”

ArnoldAnd’s expertise extends across residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, serves discerning clients in Boston, Metro West, and beyond, offering tailored designs that strengthen community connections and transform the way people live, work, and interact with their surroundings. By setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and beauty, ArnoldAnd is poised to redefine the role of architecture in daily life.

Matthew Arnold, a native of Medway, Massachusetts, received his undergraduate degree from New England Tech in Warwick, Rhode Island and a master’s degree from Northeastern University. Married, he and his wife Hope live with their son Aiden in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston.

For more information about ArnoldAnd and to explore their portfolio, please visit https://arnoldand.com

Founded in 2024 by Matthew Arnold, ArnoldAnd is a Boston-based design studio specializing in interdisciplinary, client-focused design solutions. The firm integrates architecture, branding, and construction to create innovative and sustainable spaces that enhance lives and communities. For complete information, including full portfolio and pricing tiers, visit https://arnoldand.com.

