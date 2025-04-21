North America MRO Distribution Market Grows with Demand for Industrial Efficiency

The North America MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) distribution market was valued at USD 157.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is closely tied to the availability of high-efficiency products developed by manufacturers to reduce costs. Regular maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities are essential for minimizing operational expenses and boosting the efficiency of industrial processes. Consequently, many industries have implemented structured and preventive maintenance schedules.

In the U.S., market expansion is largely driven by the growing presence of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and a thriving service industry. The industrial sector—contributing a significant portion to the country’s GDP—is expected to grow due to favorable economic conditions, strong market players, solid financial performance, rising investments, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and accelerating industrialization. These factors are expected to further stimulate market growth within the country.

Historically, MRO distribution and supply chains were considered secondary to core industrial operations. However, there has been a noticeable shift, particularly among OEMs, who now view MRO distribution channels as key partners for improving operational efficiency and profitability. Simultaneously, technology and service outsourcing firms have developed tailored solutions to meet the needs of regional end-use industries.

To avoid costly production halts due to equipment or machinery failures, manufacturers must consistently maintain their assets—including facilities, equipment, and workforce. Proper asset management is vital to sustain production and profitability. As a result, manufacturers prioritize optimal energy use and minimal downtime, ensuring that their physical infrastructure remains a valuable asset. These maintenance strategies heavily rely on preventive repair and servicing, further supporting market growth.

Regional Insights

In 2023, the U.S. dominated the North America MRO distribution market, accounting for 87.1% of the total market share. The country hosts one of the world’s largest MRO sectors, supported by the presence of numerous prominent companies. Market demand is largely driven by the growing footprint of OEMs. Additionally, the U.S. industrial sector—which holds a substantial share of the national GDP—is poised for further growth due to strong economic fundamentals, active investments, a robust financial framework, and rapid industrial development. These elements collectively fuel the country’s MRO market growth.

Canada is projected to experience significant growth in the MRO distribution sector. The country’s manufacturing industry is expanding steadily, with increasing demand for industrial machinery across various end-use sectors expected to drive market growth.

In Mexico, key manufacturing industries include automotive, textiles and apparel, medical devices, and consumer goods. The automotive sector, in particular, has seen substantial growth in recent years. Major automakers such as Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, GM, and Toyota have established manufacturing facilities in Mexico, leveraging its geographic proximity to both the U.S. and South America. This expansion is anticipated to increase the need for MRO services, supporting market growth through the forecast period.

Key Players in the North America MRO Distribution Market:

Hillman Group, Inc.

Wajax Limited

FCX Performance

SBP Holdings

R.S. Hughes Co., Inc.

DGI Supply

Lawson Products, Inc.

AWC

Hisco, Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Bisco Industries

Kaydon Bearings

Bearing Distributors, Inc.

