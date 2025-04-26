Ideal energy storage solution to replace lithium batteries: application of supercapacitors in vehicle-mounted automatic fire extinguishing devices

Shanghai, China, 2025-04-26 — /EPR Network/ — As the demand for vehicles continues to grow, safety issues are also receiving increasing attention.

Vehicles may cause safety hazards such as fires under special circumstances such as high temperature and collision. Therefore, automatic fire extinguishing devices have become the key to ensuring vehicle safety

The gradual popularization of on-board automatic fire extinguishing devices from medium-sized buses to passenger cars

The on-board automatic fire extinguishing device is a fire-fighting device installed in the engine compartment of the vehicle, which is used to extinguish vehicle fires. Nowadays, medium-sized buses are generally equipped with on-board automatic fire extinguishing devices. In order to drive more complex or higher-power modules, the solution of automatic fire extinguishing devices has gradually increased from 9V voltage to 12V. In the future, on-board automatic fire extinguishing devices are expected to be widely used in passenger cars.

Replacement of lithium batteries · YMIN supercapacitors

Traditional automatic fire extinguishing devices usually use lithium batteries as backup power sources, but lithium batteries have the risk of short cycle life and high safety hazards (such as high temperature, explosion caused by collision, etc.). To solve these problems, YMIN launched a supercapacitor module solution to become an ideal energy storage unit for on-board automatic fire extinguishing devices, providing safer and more reliable energy support for on-board automatic fire extinguishing devices.

Supercapacitor module · Application advantages and selection recommendations

The entire fully automatic process from fire detection to fire extinguishing of the vehicle automatic fire extinguishing device must ensure safety and efficiency, rapid response and effective extinguishing of the fire source. Therefore, the backup power supply must have the characteristics of high temperature resistance, high power output and high reliability.

When the vehicle is turned off and the main power supply is cut off, the fire detection device will monitor the vehicle in real time. When a fire occurs in the cabin, the fire detection device will quickly sense and transmit the information to the fire extinguishing device. The energy provided by the backup power supply triggers the fire extinguisher starter. YMIN supercapacitor module replaces lithium batteries, provides energy maintenance for the fire extinguishing system, triggers the fire extinguisher starter in time, achieves rapid response, and effectively extinguishes the fire source.

· High temperature resistance:

Supercapacitors have the characteristics of high temperature resistance, which avoids the situation where the capacitor fails due to excessive temperature during fire, and ensures that the automatic fire extinguishing device can respond in time under high temperature conditions.

· High power output:

The single capacity of the supercapacitor module is 160F, and the output current is large. It can quickly start the fire extinguishing device, quickly trigger the fire extinguishing device, and provide sufficient energy output.

· High safety:

YMIN supercapacitors will not catch fire or explode when squeezed, punctured, or short-circuited, making up for the lack of safety performance of lithium batteries.

In addition, the consistency between single products of modular supercapacitors is good, and there is no early failure due to imbalance in long-term use. The capacitor has a long service life (up to decades) and is maintenance-free for life.

Conclusion

YMIN supercapacitor module provides a highly safe, efficient and long-life solution for vehicle-mounted automatic fire extinguishing devices, perfectly replacing traditional lithium batteries, avoiding potential safety hazards caused by lithium batteries, ensuring timely response in emergencies such as fires, quickly extinguishing the fire source and ensuring the safety of passengers.